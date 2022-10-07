Becca Carl has spent nearly all of her 25-year career in beauty. On Aug. 4, she took ownership of Vintage Grace Boutique in North Strabane Township, marking her first venture into the clothing boutique business.

“I’d been searching and looked into starting a business a couple of years ago, but the timing wasn’t right,” Carl said. When the former owners of Vintage Grace decided to sell the boutique, Carl and her partner Carole DeAngelo, advertising director at the Observer-Reporter, were interested. “The original owners built an amazing business, and we actually share a lot of the same philosophy and kind of the same aesthetic. I thought, ‘this is it. This feels right.’ And it’s in our community,” Carl said. Former owners Lauren Lista-Dzadony and her husband Adam opened the boutique in 2013. At one point, Vintage Grace had a presence in Dormont and Coraopolis but condensed during the pandemic to just the Washington store, tucked in the Planet Fitness plaza near Crazy Horse Coffee.

