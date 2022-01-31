Muse Elementary School has been selected for publication in the American School & University 2021 Architectural Portfolio, as announced by building architect HHSDR Architects and Engineers. The project is featured in the magazine's November/December 2021 edition and online at SchoolDesigns.com. An annual competition honoring education design excellence, the Architectural Portfolio spotlights projects representing today's most effective learning environments.
A jury of American Institute of Architects (AIA) Committee on Architecture for Education members and education administrators evaluated submissions from architectural firms, schools and universities across the country. Ninety-four projects were chosen for publication in AS&U, an educational facilities, purchasing and business administration magazine, reaching 57,000 facility planners, school and university administrators, and architects with this issue. This is the competition's 39th year.
As a guide for their evaluations of the designs, the jurors paid particular attention to these criteria:
- Inclusive and welcoming to all
- Agile
- Beauty that inspires joy
- Seamless integration of indoors and out
- Promotes collaboration, community, and active learning
- Exhibits innovation throughout
- Sustainability
- Budget-conscious
- Health and safety
- High-quality construction
More information about the Architectural Portfolio, including a complete list of 2021 projects selected for publication, is available on American School & University's SchoolDesigns.com website.