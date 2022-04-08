By Karen Mansfield
McGuffey High School senior Faith Chapman has hit all the right notes throughout her scholastic career.
The alto soprano twice was selected for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Chorus – her sophomore and junior years – and this year, she was selected for Regional Chorus.
Chapman also has performed in McGuffey High School musicals, this year playing the lead role in Disney’s “Freaky Friday.”
A member of the concert band and the percussion ensemble band, Chapman plays marimba and xylophone.
She is an accomplished pianist who started playing piano at the age of 6 after repeatedly asking her parents if she could take lessons as her older brothers did.
Chapman has performed in recitals and at festivals, and before the COVID-19 pandemic played at nursing homes during the Christmas season.
She also played keyboard at Point View Church in Washington for about seven years and sang in the worship choir.
“Piano has been a huge part of my life. It’s had a huge influence on my life,” said Chapman, who enjoys playing classical music, and studies under Tom Glovier, a music instructor at Seton Hill University. “I’ve had a lot of ways to speak to community through piano.”
Chapman’s selection to the intensely competitive PMEA All-State Chorus – thousands of singers across the state audition every year – was especially satisfying for her. She first had to audition for and qualify for District Chorus, and then had to submit audition videos to be selected for Regional Chorus, and finally for All-State Chorus.
“The difficulty increases for each level. It really gets you out of your comfort zone and challenges you,” said Chapman.
Chorus and drama production teacher Anna Goss said participation in the PMEA Festivals is challenging for students, and Chapman’s success is remarkable.
“(PMEA All-State Chorus) is an extremely difficult thing to make. The fact she made it twice is incredible,” Goss said.
Chapman also has anchored the musicals, starring as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” and Tessie in “Annie.”
“’Freaky Friday’ was a very contemporary musical, different than the more traditional musicals we’ve done, and it was the most fun I’ve had doing a musical. I had a lot of fun with it,” said Chapman.
Chapman also loves singing in other languages. A favorite song is Johannes Brahms’s “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place,” which she performs in German.
When Chapman isn’t playing piano or singing, she can be found on the golf course.
A varsity golf team member, Chapman, who qualified for the WPIAL championship the past two years, grew up around the game.
Her grandparents once owned Dogwood Hills Golf Course in Claysville, and her father became an avid golfer and coach.
Chapman has a 4.6-grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.
After graduation, Chapman plans to attend Grove City College, where she will major in music education.
“I would love to teach choir at the high school level,” said Chapman. “I love music, and I love to sing. It’s what I want to do.”
Goss said she will miss Chapman as a student but is excited about working with her as a colleague someday.
“Faith is one of those students you know is going to go far and make a difference in the world. She’s very humble, and she’s very genuine with people. She knows she’s talented, and she’s confident in her talent, but she doesn’t look for attention,” said Goss. “She has made an impact on our music program. So many kids look at her and say, ‘Wow, Faith is so good, but she doesn’t ask for anything.’ She makes everybody better. And she’s always ready to giggle at a silly joke. I can’t think of anything that’s not great about Faith.”
Chapman credits her parents, John and Libby, and older brothers, Colin and David, for helping her to be successful.
“My parents, they’re huge influences on me, in amazing ways,” said Chapman. “They work super hard, they help me grow in my faith and as a person. My family is very important to me.”