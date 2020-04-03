“Imagine the rich blend of fragrances in a colonial kitchen, the spicy scent of dried herbs mingled with wood smoke from the hearth, the stew simmering in a big iron kettle and savory meat roasting over the flames. Delightful.” According to the blog post, “Herbs of Colonial Williamsburg and Early America,” the kitchen garden was planted outside the back door, so vital herbs were readily available. Herbs were used fresh, hung in bunches and dried for use throughout the year. Dried roots of herbs were stored along with root vegetables. A variety of vinegar and teas were made from leaves, flowers and stems.
Herbs had many purposes in colonial America. They flavored meals, added nutrition, were used to dye clothing, repelled insects and were used for medicinal purposes. Sage, rosemary and mustard seed were used for their natural preservatives, which inhibited the growth of mold and bacteria. Herbs were also used as ‘strewing herbs.’ Strewing herbs were leaves, twigs or flowers that were scattered or strewn over the floors of homes and barns. Plants with fragrant or astringent smells and insecticidal or disinfectant properties were used as strewing herbs.
Several herbs were multi-functional. Tansy was used as a strewing herb, and its leaves and flowers were used for dyeing. Also used for dyeing, parsley was used to flavor foods and as a digestive aid. Sage was used to enhance the flavor of game meats and stews, and also used as a medicinal herb. Rosemary was commonly used to accent lamb, wild game and stews. Thyme was used to flavor food and held medicinal properties; sprigs of thyme were chewed to help ease toothaches.
Lavender was a prized herb. It had practical uses such as tea and flavoring scones and cakes. However, it was mostly used for its fragrance. Dried lavender was placed with stored clothes and strewn on floors. It was added to soaps or directly to bathwater.
The use of bee balm as a tea, Oswego tea, grew in popularity after the Boston Tea Party when black tea became almost impossible to come by. Bee balm was also used to treat bee stings. Chamomile flowers were brewed into a tea and also used to treat stomach complaints, dispel colds and aches. Chamomile flowers were used in the bath and to help with skin irritations. It was also used as a strewing herb. Several varieties of mint were grown for tea, cooking, and their refreshing scent. Mints were also used medicinally and added to bath and wash water.
