Winter is upon us, colder weather is here, and along with snow - inclement weather. This often leads to unfavorable and hazardous road conditions. Please allow extra time to reach your destination safely. Don’t forget to be a good neighbor, check-in with elderly residents and keep your eyes open to ensure safety in all of your neighborhoods. Our borough’s road crew works very hard to keep our roads clear and safe for everyone. Please try to move your vehicles as close to the curb as possible so the road crew can continue to keep roads clear.
We are trying very hard to move our town forward and make positive enhancements. We have been successful thus far in filling empty storefronts with businesses that will enhance our town and bring many people to visit and live. Many of these new storefronts will also be renovating the second floor of their buildings to include loft apartments available for rent. One change that needs to take place is the parking situation. Parking has always been an issue in small towns, and Canonsburg is no different. The difference is that council, residents and I have all worked to provide as many spaces as possible for the convenience of those visiting our town.
Several locations that are different or will become different are the 100 block of North Jefferson Avenue. This is now a one-way street and has created eight new parking spaces. In February, the Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church lot will become a mixed-use lot for both permit and kiosk parking. This summer, a new parking lot that will accommodate up to 90 plus vehicles will be constructed on Lou Bell Drive, and the adjacent PNC lot will be reconfigured. These changes will benefit our town and hopefully, make visiting more convenient for everyone.
As always, I ask that everyone come to council or myself with the desire to help with issues so that you may see the whole picture. A lot is going on in Canonsburg, and I hope you will all be a part of the success.
As always, my open-door policy is still in effect. Please get in touch with me or anyone in the department with any concerns you might have or need help with.
Be warm and safe throughout the remaining winter months. I look forward to spring and seeing everyone out and about.