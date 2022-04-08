The temperatures have finally turned. Are we still in the spring of deception? Or can I finally put away my hat, gloves, scarves and boots, trading them for shorter sleeves and open-toed shoes? Either way, I’m here for it.
For me, temperate days mean long walks with my mutt. It also means I take a closer look at my surroundings, mainly the stuff that’s accumulated in corners and the back of closets during the colder months.
Now, I didn’t anticipate still sharing walls with my neighbors at this stage in my life. If everything went to plan, I’d be in a house somewhere with a yard for my aforementioned pup. But then that pesky pandemic derailed everything. With the current housing market in mind, we’ve decided to stay put in our two-bedroom apartment, which is quickly becoming not quite enough space for two adults and our tchotchkes.
So we’re doing what we can with the space to make it as close to home as possible. I’ve had reorganizing, redecorating and rearranging all on the brain lately, and I know I’m not the only one. Spring is commonly the season to start thinking about improvement projects inside and out. Even though I’m not yet a homeowner, I, too, get the itch for something fresh around this time of year. It’s the season that I upend every room, contemplating facing this table that way or flipping this room entirely, putting that bookshelf in place of this one.
That’s why my apartment is currently in project mode. One new piece leads to visions of what might be. But my eye is always bigger than my stomach and my budget. I’m the dreamer. My fiancé is the logistical planner that brings me back to reality and reminds me I have to deal with things like getting the giant item home in our passenger sedan or other pesky constraints. But no matter how realistic or unrealistic we are, we’re still in a third-story apartment with only a couple of closets for storage and limited options. For now, I’ll keep longing for attics, basements, stairs, garages and more.
With that in mind, I’ve been looking to scratch that shopping itch without bringing home anything physical. That’s why the story in this edition about all of the ways we can support our little downtown Washington particularly appeals to me. I can take a trip down the road and grab a bite to eat without bringing anything new home. I am sure my partner will breathe a sigh of relief to hear that we’re done with our projects ... for now.
Or maybe supporting local means splurging for some homegrown maple syrup. I had no idea there was syrup made here, so I’m really excited to pick some up for my next breakfast for dinner feast.
No matter what you’re looking to do in the coming months, I hope that you and those you love are healthy and happy. Stay safe, and see you in the next edition.