By John Sacco
When Jason Dunkle could not walk out of a pet store in Erie in 2009, he had little idea of how his life was about to change by purchasing a cute Italian Greyhound.
Dunkle, a Washington resident, said he “could not leave the store” without buying the dog.
“She was a spunky little puppy; her personality was larger than life,” Dunkle said.
Indeed, Roxy’s life was larger than life.
Dunkle said he and Mona Gray, his girlfriend, met at the start of 2009. They bought Roxy when she was just 4 months old, nine months later.
From there, Roxy began a journey that brought her global fame.
Unfortunately, she passed away at the end of 2021 with a rare brain cancer. She was 12-years-old.
Roxy gained fame in her 12 years, and even in death, remains in the minds of many.
At the time of her death, December 7, Roxy had more than 8,000 Facebook followers and constantly received fan mail from across the world.
“Roxy’s wardrobe (was) huge. She had a room full of outfits, and a lot of them were custom-made by several seamstresses. She was known for her stylish fashion and beautiful photos. She had an outfit for every occasion.”
Dunkle said Roxy started doing professional photoshoots when she was 1-year-old. He said he and Mona knew “after that first photoshoot, (Roxy) was a natural-born model.”
When Dunkle added Greyson, a male Italian Greyhound, to the mix in 2015, it was game on.
“He was a little hyper when we first got him home,” Dunkle said, “He wasn’t chill like Roxy. He couldn’t sit still. Roxy got used to him.”
Over the years, Roxy and Greyson and their owners won many owner/pet look-alike contests, where they would dress like Rastafarians or Hippies.
Some of their contest wins include the 2016 Petco Halloween Costume Contest, 2017 University Veterinary Specialists Halloween Costume Contest, 2017 and 2018 PETCON Costume Contest, 2018 Woofstock Dog Festival in Cleveland and the 2021 Dogtoberfest at the Waterfront.
Roxy and Greyson made three professional charity calendars together, which were sold worldwide. Their first calendar was a 2017 holiday-themed calendar shot in 2016.
In 2020, Roxy and Greyson were featured on the front cover of the National Italian Greyhound Rescue Calendar. The calendar was sold worldwide and benefited the Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation (IGRF).
The popularity of the dogs and the pictures enabled Dunkle and Gray to donate about $3,000 to animal rescues, including the National Mill Dog Rescue in Colorado.
Roxy’s incredible impact is immeasurable.
As popular as she was, she didn’t require any extra care.
Dunkle said she loved to eat.
“Her favorite food was chicken,” he said. “She wasn’t too picky about food and would eat almost anything.”
Roxy liked going on walks and taking naps.
“She was the best cuddler,” Dunkle added. “When Roxy wasn’t busy being a fashionista, she liked to watch Petflix and chill, play with squeaky toys, and watch Penguins and Steelers games with her dad and brother.”
Clearly, Roxy had loyal and loving fans. According to Dunkle, some people had followed her since she was a puppy.
“Her fans adored her, and it brightened their day to see her photos and funny posts,” Dunkle said. “Over the years, Roxy did meet and greets with some of her fans. They would even travel a few hours from another state just to meet Roxy in person.”
The dog had her own P.O. Box and received fan mail regularly.
Roxy was diagnosed with a brain tumor in June. She had several rounds of chemotherapy, and surgery helped her live three months longer than expected. The cancer was relentless.
Dunkle said Roxy received 125 cards from fans worldwide after she passed away.
“It amazed us the impact one dog can make on the world,” Dunkle said. “Her spirit lives on in those lives she touched. Her photos live on, and she will be forever loved and missed.”
Roxy facts
Roxy’s Facebook page, Foxy Roxy the Italian Greyhound, was started in May 2013.
Roxy was named Most Famous Dog on Facebook in the fall 2013 issue of American Dog Magazine.
Roxy’s first calendar was in 2015. It was the only calendar she did by herself. A portion of the proceeds went to the Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation (IGRF).
Some of the countries where calendars have been mailed are Belgium, Australia, Scotland, Ireland, and across the U.S. Over 500 calendars were sold worldwide.
Roxy loved to travel and had a very active life. Her favorite places to go were Erie beaches and the Brownsville Drive-in. She was a regular at both places since she was a puppy. The Presque Isle State Park Facebook page has shared her photo on their page a few times.
When Roxy would show up to the Brownsville Drive-in, the owner, “Preach,” would have plenty of treats for her. Charlie, the manager, would bring her “pupcorn.”