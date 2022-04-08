By Natalie Gloady
Downtown Washington is full of unique, locally-owned hidden gems. With dining, shopping, entertainment, and more, you’re guaranteed to find something that interests you regardless of when you head downtown. Shana Brown, the main street manager for the Washington Business District Authority, can attest to the uniqueness of the downtown district and invites everyone to check out what our community neighbors have to offer. “When you shop and visit downtown, you are literally supporting your neighbors in Washington,” said Brown. “Most of the business owners live and work here and are passionate about where they are from.”
The food
The downtown district has a wide variety of options for those looking to dine. From community staples like The Union Grill, Chicco Baccello, Joe’s Bakery and Shorty’s Lunch, to new local favorites such as the President’s Pub, Linda’s Bakery and Southern Yanks Smokehouse, you’re guaranteed to head home full and already discussing where your next stop will be.
The drinks
What goes better with food than drinks? If you’re looking for options to have a brew or two, the downtown district is the place for you. From artisan options like Liberty Pole Spirits, the Washington Brewing Company, Red Pump Spirits and the Washington Winery to bar options such as Joses’s and the Main Street Brew House, you will definitely find a happy hour that fits your style. Spirited drinks not for you? Stop by Chicco Baccello for a coffee flight, The Table for a specialty latte or Nutrition Fix for a protein-packed smoothie or shake.
The shopping
Downtown Washington is full of unique boutiques and stores. When visiting the area, be sure to check out art from Thistledown Boutique, accessories and home decor from Kalidescope II, live flower arrangements from The Ivy Green and Washington Square Floral, wine, cheese and other specialty food items from The Place at Emerald Valley, and homemade popcorn from Popcorn Willy’s. Offering even more shopping options, the downtown district will easily help you find gifts for everyone on your list and, often, yourself.
The family-fun activities
If you’re looking for a day of family fun, the downtown district offers entertainment and activities for all ages. If you’re interested in history, the Bradford House, Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center, and Leymone House are definite stops for you. Step back in history and learn how Washington was a staple during the Underground Railroad and infamous Whiskey Rebellion. If your little one cannot get enough of princesses and storybook characters, book a weekend stop at Royal Princess Engagements. Join their team for singalongs, arts and crafts, tea parties and more.
Downtown Washington is truly a hidden gem with something to offer everyone. Next time you’re driving through the city, consider making a stop to see just how special they can be. “I encourage everyone to take a second and talk to these business owners next time you pop in,” said Brown. “They’re amazing, and it’s really an honor for me to be a small part of what’s moving Washington forward.”