If you love a good gyro, there’s a new place in town that will win you over with every savory bite. Cretan Gyros opened its doors at 180 Brownson Ave., just around the corner from the intersection of East Maiden and South Main Streets in downtown Washington last October. Business has been booming with a steady flow of lunch and dinner dine-in customers, along with a steady stream of folks picking up takeout orders. Their catchphrase is, “We’re all Greek here!” Whether you’re dining in or taking out, the meal won’t disappoint. “We have worked to package our meals in a way that lets you bring the quality of our meals into your home,” says owner Anastos Makripodis. “We always love to see you in person, but even when we can’t, we ensure that your dining experience is top-notch.” The business started out with a food truck and has now grown into a full dining experience.
Anastos Makripodis learned early on how to handle himself in the kitchen. “I was always cooking,” says Makripodis, who credits his father for teaching him how to cook. “My father had a gyro shop in Mt. Oliver, but he moved us out to Amity,” says Anastos, who has seven siblings and is now married himself with three children. Though he now lives in West Alexander, his Greek roots run deep all the way to the island of Crete, where many aunts, uncles and cousins still live. This isn’t Makripodis’s first restaurant venture, but this one is close to home and family. “I had a restaurant in Ohio,” he says. “I moved out to Ohio, where my wife is from, and we opened up a gyro shop in Sandusky, but we wanted to move back home closer to family.” Now, Cretan Gyros is a family affair, with wife Meaghan creating baklava from scratch after learning the recipe from Anastos’s aunt from Greece. The kids are often on hand to help out after school as well. “We started out with a food truck,” he adds. “But right now, we only use it for special events and festivals.”
