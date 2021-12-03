By Trista Thurston
Hard day? Need to let off some steam in a controlled and healthy manner? A new Washington business can help with just that.
The premise at the Washington Break Room is pretty simple. The tagline pretty much covers it: “come get smashed and release your rage.”
One flat rate gets you 45 minutes, a crate of glass and various tools like a hammer, golf club, crowbar, sledgehammer and baseball bat. Sign the wavier, learn the safety non-negotiables and let loose.
Participants can also bring their own stuff to smash, and staff will verify it’s safe for breaking. Here’s your chance for an “Office Space”-esque moment with a printer, or split that memento from an ex in two.
The break room is the combined brainchild of three: Jessica Neal, Nicole Masur and Alex Masur. They each have pretty stressful day jobs and aren’t big fans of drinking or partying. Any other entertainment requires travel to Pittsburgh and beyond. The break room concept has proven successful in other states, and it seemed like the perfect addition to a college town.
“It’s an eccentric kind of fun,” Neal said.
Modern life is challenging and stressful, and sometimes just breaking something is all it takes to feel a little better.
The Neal and Masur trio briefly considered ax-throwing but wanted a memorable and different experience with their unique touch. They also really wanted to keep it local and within Washington. Bottles come from local bars, restaurants, wineries and other establishments with glass to spare. The face masks are from the local welding supply store Airgas.
Kids 12 and up are welcome with an adult. The three stressed the importance of safety, something they take extremely seriously. No alcohol is permitted on the premises, and anyone under the influence will be turned away. Appropriate clothing is required; closed-toed shoes are necessary, and pants and long sleeve shirts are recommended. Face shields and gloves are provided.
They want customers to come and have fun, but stress it is not dangerous. There will be no emergency room trips.
The three also have plans for further growth once they’re established: party rooms and potential expansions are on the vision board.
Alex Masur worked closely with the Ignite Business Incubator in establishing the concept and said manager Lauren LaGreca’s assistance was instrumental in getting through the confusing elements of starting a business.
Alex participated in their Ideas 2 Enterprise course, a five-week series to develop a business plan.
“This business ideation was a key piece of the puzzle to solidify the framework not only for the Break Room’s successful launch but a road map with the strategy moving forward. Seeing the business come to life after all the work Alex and his business partners put in is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit present in our local community. We are grateful to be here to see a small business like the Washington Break Room locate in Washington and provide continued support as they need,” LaGreca said.
Alex added LaGreca has been wonderful to work with, checking in and answering questions as they progress.
Of course, to really get the whole experience of the break room, I had to do it. So, I picked a few bottles and gave them a whack with a hammer and crowbar. Alex asked us what sort of music we wanted for the event. The whole thing was an adrenaline rush. I couldn’t stop smiling because it was just such an incredible, unexpected feeling.
Reporter Katherine Mansfield came along to shoot photos and said she didn’t expect to enjoy it as much as she did but would love to go back. I’m inclined to agree. Neither of us is particularly violent day-to-day but given the opportunity to destroy some bottles? Release the rage.
For more information, visit thewashingtonbreakroom.com. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are preferred. Washington Break Room is located at 566 E. Maiden St. in Washington, open 5-9 p.m. Friday, 2-9 p.m. Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday are by scheduled appointment only. Arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled time to sign waivers and go over safety requirements.