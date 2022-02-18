The Canon-McMillan School District is hiring for the following substitute positions: cafeteria workers, van and bus drivers, custodians, para-educators and secretaries.
These substitute positions offer a flexible work schedule district-wide with the possibility of becoming permanent.
Application packets are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the District Central Office at 1 North Jefferson Ave. in Canonsburg. For more details about these positions and a complete list of available roles within Canon-McMillan School District, visit the district website at cmsd.k12.pa.us.