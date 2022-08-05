By Trista Thurston
Thousands of dollars will be invested in local education after two local State Farm agents were awarded community grants for the company’s recent 100th-anniversary celebration.
Megan Chicone and Dax Thomas were each given $10,000 grants to give to local charities of their choice. Chicone selected the Washington Health System’s nursing school, and Thomas chose California Area School District and the high school’s media program.
With the funds, WHS will be able to accept more nursing students than ever before in their upcoming class. Traditionally, the maximum class capacity for nursing students each year has been 35 students. This year saw 48 students apply, and the school felt obligated to make it work to instruct all of those students, especially with such a dire need for nurses across the country with staffing shortages.
“As the pandemic shone a light on healthcare workers, the community is becoming more aware of the needs of our independent health care system,” said Sara Schumacher, executive director of the WHS Foundation.
The hope, said Jamie Golden, director of staff education and the school of nursing at WHS, is that most of these students will accept jobs within the health system.
The grant money purchased iPads for the additional enrolled students and a new projector for class instruction.
“WHS has played and continues to play a major role in the care of my immediate family members,” Chicone said when asked why she selected her charity. “Both of my parents have received cancer care, as well as my grandparents ... The current economic strain on hospitals with labor shortages is concerning. Not only do we need trained nurses and skilled caregivers now, but in the future, the demand is going to be even higher. This grant is going to allow the hospital to enroll an additional 15 nursing students per year by supplying additional technology in hopes that they stay on and care for our community in need.”
Thomas said he selected the media department at California’s high school because he saw just how vital this program was for the community, especially during the pandemic.
“It’s a win-win for the community and me,” said Thomas of the grant.
The department was able to live stream high school football games when parents, students and fans were unable to occupy the stands. Not only did students, including Thomas’s son, Drew, gain valuable communications experience, but the community that consistently rallies around high school sports was still able to support a favorite pastime. The students were able to adapt with limited resources quickly, and he’s excited to see what more they can accomplish with the funding.
Thomas said he saw the program bring his son out of his shell, and he now plans to study communications.
“$10,000 really goes a long way at a small school,” Thomas said, adding that the program hopes to add features like instant replay and a field camera with the funds.
In order to be eligible, agents needed to be nominated, with the most significant criteria being community engagement.
Two State Farm agents per state were selected, and at $10,000 per agent, that totals $1 million in grants nationwide. Both Thomas and Chicone emphasized what an honor the awards were, primarily since both Pennsylvania grants were awarded to the state’s southwestern portion.
“I’ve been with State Farm for 27 years. I’ve been an agent for the past 14,” Thomas said. “It’s the best award I’ve received at State Farm. It really validated how much I impact my community and how much my community means to me.”
Thomas thinks so highly of the company that he would be excited for both of his sons to become agents one day.
Chicone wholeheartedly agreed that the award was a great honor.
“This grant embodied what it means to be a State Farm Agent – recognizing our community efforts and giving us the opportunity to continue our impact,” said Chicone. “Two agents in the same county! I didn’t think we had a chance, especially competing against agents in the cities such as Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. I was honored to learn I was even nominated by my peers and my team.
“(Dax and I) are passionate about giving back. Our customers support our business, and it’s important for us to be good neighbors. How awesome to be able to give at this level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.