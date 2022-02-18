Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Bigfoot Crossing – Bigfoot has been sighted at Frank Sarris Public Library! Join Bigfoot researcher and author Doug Waller to discuss Bigfoot evidence and eyewitness accounts. Waller has interviewed hundreds of Bigfoot eyewitnesses in the over fifteen years he has been researching the Bigfoot/Sasquatch phenomenon and has compiled the stories into a series of five books that he will be signing and selling after his presentation. Waller will be sharing stories from his books and taking new reports from any witnesses willing to share their accounts. Join Bigfoot researcher Doug Waller on March 5 at 2 p.m. and decide for yourself ... is Bigfoot real? In case of inclement weather, an alternate date of March 19 has been set.
Join Us for Library Day at Southpointe!
Join our staff each Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Community Room in Printscape Arena at Southpointe. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for an event schedule and updates.
Adult Programming
FSPL Book Club – The March book will be “A Good Neighborhood” by Therese Anne Fowler. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. 1st Floor-Athena Sarris Programming Room. March 9 at 1 p.m.
Children’s Programming Monday
Wiggles & Giggles – This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5. Monday, 11 a.m.
Tuesday
Toddler Tales – Toddlers will engage in songs, stories and activities in a fun, educational environment. Ages 18 months-3 years old. Tuesday, 10:15 a.m.
More than a Story – Children will enjoy songs, a story and a craft or activity that emphasizes basic learning skills. Ages 3-5. Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Wednesday
Little Picassos – Inspire your children’s imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make and take creation. Ages 2-5. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
STEM & Stories – Children listen to stories and tinker with projects that inspire their scientific minds. Ages 3-5. Wednesday, 11:00 a.m.
Family Story Time – Families will enjoy songs, stories, and crafts together. All ages. Wednesday, 11:45 a.m.
Teen Programming
FSPL Chess Club – “Check” out this club, back by popular request. Sponsored by the FSPL Teen Advisory Board, this club meets monthly, every second Tuesday. All ages and talent levels are welcome. Register by calling the library at 724-745-1308, option #1. 1st Floor. March 8, 5-6 p.m.
Teen Advisory Board – The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit members of the community. Students in grades 7 -12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about TAB may be directed to Dana Bell at dbell@franksarrislibrary.org. March 7, 6-7 p.m.
#FSPLonline Schedule - Find us on YouTube FSPLonline
Fridays at 8 p.m.
Bedtime Stories - A virtual storytime for all! Snuggle up with your little ones as we sing songs, learn lullabies and listen to stories that focus on the bedtime ritual. Ages: 1-5.