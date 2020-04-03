Not everyone can visit the Holy Land, but the Rodef Shalom Biblical Botanical Garden brings a bit of the Holy Land to Pittsburgh, and it’s open to the public from June 1 through Sept. 15.
Established in 1987, the garden at 4905 Fifth Ave., Shadyside, displays agriculture, horticulture, and archaeology of the ancient Near East, the home of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
Each year, the garden focuses on plant-related topics relevant to both modern people and those of olden times, and in 2020, the special exhibit theme will be “Drinking with the Ancients.”
Helena Nichols, Biblical Garden director, said, “This is a followup to a special exhibit we did years ago, ‘dining with the ancients.’
“We will be exploring the drinks of ancient Israel, the production of the drinks and the plant varieties used to make them.”
Exhibit boards will explain the work of ancient brewers and vintners, who depended on wild yeasts to ferment both fruit and wet grain, and one will address the topics of water, milk and non-alcoholic juice.
One bed will be dedicated to plants that were used to make beer and wine.
“We will also have replicas of wine presses and amphoras, the traditional vessel for brewing and carrying beer,” Nichols said.
The garden is ever-changing.
“More than 100 plants are mentioned in the Bible,” a placard on display notes. “Each year our garden presents a selection, so the plants which you saw last year may not be presented this year.
“In addition, we show a small number of plants with Biblical names. They show the affection of people for the Bible, but were not actually grown in ancient Israel.”
One example of this in last year’s garden was Solomon’s Seal, a member of the lily family that is native to North America.
Rodef Shalom will present garden-related programming throughout the summer. Here’s a sample:
n Yoga in the Garden, with the interior Aaron Court as a back up, 9 a.m. July 12 and 6 p.m. August 12;
n Wine tasting and lecture on ancient wine, an event for those who are age 21 and over, 2 p.m. June 21;
n Cooking with beer book release and recipe tasting, 2 p.m. July 26;
n In advance of the High Holiday celebration, plant sale the afternoon of Aug. 30;
n Storytime in the garden at 12:30 p.m. June 24, July 8 and July 22;
n Garden parties at 6:30 p.m. June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19.
Garden hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to dusk, June through August only.
The garden is closed on Fridays and open from noon to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Nichols noted the garden is free and open to the public to walk through during operating hours, with guided tours for groups of eight or more. These are also free and can be scheduled either by calling 412-621-6566 or by visiting the Rodef Shalom website at rodefshalombiblicalgarden.org/visit-us.