Special Occasion is home, sweet home.
The specialty baking store celebrated a return to where it all began with a second location grand opening on Oct. 29 at 1 West Pike Street in Canonsburg. The first Special Occasion opened 50 years ago along North Jefferson Avenue, about a block from the new location.
“My parents started it in 1972,” said second-generation owner Lisa Liberatore Fleissner of Eighty Four. “It’s nice (to be back). It’s comfortable. The town is really nice, and it’s starting to come alive again.”
Special Occasion has lived in the Washington Crown Center mall for years after moving from Canonsburg to the then-bustling Washington Mall and, from there, to North Gate Plaza.
In 2020, Canonsburg’s leadership, including Mayor Dave Rhome, borough council and director of economic development Lisa Scarmazzi, set a goal to fill the town’s vacancies with thriving businesses. Special Occasion’s expansion into Canonsburg brings the borough closer to reaching that goal and offers Fleissner the opportunity to spread her business’s wings, too.
“The mayor of Canonsburg actually came into the store and asked me to come to Canonsburg,” Fleissner said, noting she delayed the expansion for a couple of years. “The mall is not as busy as it was. I was kind of hoping to grow a little more here. With Canonsburg starting to grow itself, I thought it was a good idea.”
Fleissner’s parents, Donald and Jacqueline Liberatore, opened Special Occasion 50 years ago, and Fleissner grew up in her parents’ cake decorating supply store, where shelves were always stocked with premium quality chocolate and hard candy molds, cupcake toppers and pie fillings, piping bags and cookie cutters.
“I was one. My mother used to take me there. I hung around as a kid with my parents when I had to,” said Fleissner. “I’ve worked at a Special Occasion since I was 13. I went right from high school to working with my family.”
After her father passed last year, the soft-spoken baking enthusiast donned the head chef cap and is working to continue her parents’ legacy.
“We’re more about specialty than big-box. I offer (products) for the home baker, the home candy maker. Party supplies, cake and candy flavors, boxes, molds – anything you would need to decorate. We have some different things that normally you can’t get. A lot of it, you could buy at some of the bigger stores, but I tend to stick to the better ingredients, the better quality. Most everything we have, I’ve used myself. I make sure that the quality is there.”
While Fleissner stays true to Special Occasion’s tradition, she’s also looking forward to expanding the store’s offerings at the newly-remodeled second location along Canonsburg’s main drag.
Light floods through tall windows, giving the sleek space an airy feel. A brand-new glass meeting room will serve as a live demonstration space, Fleissner said, and the store’s original bank vault has been repurposed into a party room.
“We’re going to do parties, kids parties, and then we’re going to offer live demonstrations on Saturdays. Every Saturday will be something different,” Fleissner said, noting that she’s dreamed of offering hands-on decorating classes for years. “My dad had classes like this, probably in the 80s. I’ve been trying to, but now I have the space to do it.”
The glass meeting room, Fleissner said, may be rented out to instructors who will teach cookie, cake and other decorating techniques. Already a pastry chef has signed up to host classes twice monthly, and Fleissner looks forward to getting a younger generation of bakers interested, showcasing Special Occasion products in action – and sharing how simple exquisite desserts can be.
“It’s way easier than it looks,” she smiled. “I’m hoping to try to teach some of the newer customers how easy it is. Everything you make looks like you’ve spent a lot of time, (but) it’s very easy.”
Easy, too, is the feeling of excitement surrounding Special Occasion’s expansion back to Canonsburg, on the sweetest block downtown: Fleissner shares a front entrance with Canonsburg Cake Company and sits just across the street from Grandpa Joe’s.
Already she and CCC owner Lindsay Parks are sharing customers, and there’s a buzz about Canonsburg that makes doing business downtown a treat.
For more on Special Occasion, drop into either the Canonsburg or Crown Center locations during business hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
