Summer during COVID-19 looks different compared to previous summers with an emphasis on safety for our community and residents. While many of our annual traditions and celebrations will not be the same this year, there are still plenty of enjoyable summer activities.
Hiking
Greene County hosts natural beauty from the Monongahela River to the ridgelines throughout the county’s western end. See the unique views on the 67 mile Warrior Trail, a 5,000-year-old path used by Native Americans as a commerce trail across Greene County from the Monongahela River to the Ohio River in West Virginia. Or choose your adventure on over 13 miles of trails in Ryerson Station State Park.
The Enlow Fork Natural Area in State Game Land #302 is an easy and scenic trail that follows a closed dirt road with two iron ridges along the stream. Or retrace the steps of history to the top of Brown’s Hill in the Mason-Dixon Historical Park where Mason and Dixon ended their survey 23 miles short of their goal.
The Greene River Trail along the Monongahela River is a seven-mile trail that provides a tranquil view of the river that is perfect for those interested in walking, jogging and bicycling. You can also enjoy family time on biking and walking trails found in Greensboro, Wana B Park in Carmichaels, and Washington Township Park in Ruff Creek.
Shooting ranges
For your shooting enjoyment and to make you a better hunter, the Pennsylvania Game Commission maintains two public shooting ranges in Greene County. Ranges are available on Garards Fort Road in State Game Lands #223 and on Rinehart Road in State Game Lands #179. The ranges can be used with a current hunting license or a range permit which may be purchased at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Agriculture
Explore our deep heritage in agriculture and farming this summer. Plant a vegetable or flower garden with plants obtained from local nurseries. Buy local produce directly from farmers at the Waynesburg Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays next to the Greene County Courthouse. Take home local wine from Thistlethwaite Vineyards or Melomel from Shields Demesne Winery. Or schedule a tour of a working farm such as Frosty Springs Farm, Save A Horse Stable, or Lippencott Alpacas.
Scenic drives
Explore the countryside and take a drive this summer along the rolling hills of Greene County to find pastures, covered bridges, general stores and Mail Pouch barns. While cruising, stop for hand-dipped ice cream, grab takeout and have a picnic at a local park or shop locally from one of our specialty retail stores and discover unique treasures.
If you are looking for a starting point, start with our self-guided tours found online at www.visitgreene.org/tours.
Attractions and events
Explore the local history of trains, Native Americans, and residential life at the Greene County Historical Society Museum.
Read a book from Eva K. Bowlby Public Library or Flenniken Public Library. Watch a movie at the Skyview Drive-In or play a round of golf at a golf course.
Camp at Ryerson Station State Park in their newly renovated campgrounds. Spend an afternoon swimming at the Greene County Water Park. Or take a racquet out to the tennis courts and pickleball courts on Rolling Meadows Road in Waynesburg.
Although the status of many events is changing and many are offering virtual activities through social media, the Waynesburg Lions Club will continue to host the Sounds of Summer concert series from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Waynesburg Lions Club Park beginning on June 16.
Stay up to date with your favorite events at www.visitgreene.org/events.
This list was provided by JoAnne Marshall, Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency director.