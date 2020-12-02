By JoAnne Marshall
While the wintery weather may tempt you to stay in the comfort of your home this season, head outside and explore Greene County by supporting local businesses through shopping excursions and learning something new with class instruction.
Take the afternoon to stroll down High Street among local and unique shops featuring antiques, sporting goods, fashion and even candy.
Travel back in the area’s sports history with memorabilia at The Locker Room or stock up on hunting and fishing supplies next door with Joe Riggs Sporting Goods.
Stop for a quick sweet treat at 5 Kidz Kandy or decor from Momma’s Flags while on your way to Mickey’s Men’s Store for men’s and women’s apparel. Then discover why visitors from the north travel down to Waynesburg for women’s clothing at Fashion Shoppe.
Or visitors from the south that travel long-distance specifically for antique shops such as Fischer’s Antiques or It’s About Time.
Head out of the county seat to explore one-of-a-kind shops you can only find in Greene County while enjoying the winter countryside views.
Purchase your own hand-painted ceramics and stained glass in Rogersville or a DIY kit to make your own. Browse out-of-print and rare books in Greensboro alongside the Monongahela River that are perfect for curling up beside the fireplace.
Or find out if a general store really does carry everything you need to buy.
After a day of shopping, head to Kiln to Table to warm up with a hot handcrafted coffee or expresso. The dinner special might be perfect for taking home to enjoy. Or pop by Thistlethwaite Vineyards to pick up a bottle of your favorite locally-grown and produced wine. While you are there, purchase an additional bottle to gift a friend!
For a challenge this winter, try something new by taking a class from a local instructor or expert. Explore your creative side with lumber and paint DIY kits or courses offered by local businesses such as the Lumber Ladies or Rustique Crafts.
Get up close to animals by learning how to ride saddle seat, a form of English riding. Seldom Seen Farm in Waynesburg and Heritage Stables in Rices Landing both offer instruction in the discipline. Or call the Penn State Extension office and discover more about the 4-H Horse and Pony Club.
Do you enjoy music and movement? Check out local dance studios such as In Motion Dance + Fitness, Moschetta’s Performing Arts Center, For the Love of Dance, or the Center for the Performing Arts for various classes. Or do you want to learn self-defensive moves? Challenge your friends and family to learn from the masters with American Judo-Hapkido Institute.
Are you missing the outdoor recreation you enjoyed during the summer?
Head indoors to the EQT REC Center for quality, technologically advanced fitness facilities, including a track, courts and fields. The variety of programming, sports and group exercise classes offers something for everyone in our community, from tumbling and basketball to personal training and Zumba.
From retailers and restaurants to artists and instructors, our small businesses are counting on all of us – let’s show them how much they mean to our community this winter.
Marshall is Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency director.