“You can’t die happy ‘til you’ve been to the Jacktown Fair!” is the traditional shout-out to the fun to be had on a star-spangled evening on a grassy hilltop studded with lights and carnival rides, eating fair food on the midway and browsing barns full of superstar critters and 4-H kids.

This is the spot near the historic village of Wind Ridge – aka Jacktown – where folks have been gathering, picnicking, horse-racing and showcasing their agricultural best-picks every year since 1866. Considered the longest continuously running country fair in the United States, the Jacktown Fair has earned its bragging rights as a bucket list destination.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription