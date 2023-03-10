Welcome to Farley’s Hotel Cafe, a creatively repurposed, revitalized and quite tasty bit of Greene County history that officially opened its doors on Feb. 17.

Part coffee slash water bar, part ice cream parlor of your childhood dreams, part historical relic, knick knack heirloom artifact salvaged from the last hundred plus years of local living, arranged, displayed, glued and hung on every table, shelf, ceiling and wall, it dares you to see it all – then cheerfully invites you back to try again. And again.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In