Welcome to Farley’s Hotel Cafe, a creatively repurposed, revitalized and quite tasty bit of Greene County history that officially opened its doors on Feb. 17.
Part coffee slash water bar, part ice cream parlor of your childhood dreams, part historical relic, knick knack heirloom artifact salvaged from the last hundred plus years of local living, arranged, displayed, glued and hung on every table, shelf, ceiling and wall, it dares you to see it all – then cheerfully invites you back to try again. And again.
Jay Hammers, once a next-door business neighbor, summed it up as he stood with Farley Toothman at the bar. “You just can’t see everything. I came in today and said, ‘Oh look – there’s an oar up there!’”
Before the ribbon was cut, owner Farley Toothman took first-time visitors like State Representative Bud Cook on a tour of the old hotel at 55 S. Morgan Street, Waynesburg. Built in the 1880s, Hotel Lantz had lavish accommodations with ornate tiled fireplaces (yes, some were salvaged). Around 1905, George M. Fordyce bought it, and Fordyce Hotel became a place for farmers and other travelers to unhitch their horses and stay for a night when in town. When Fordyce Hotel became Waynesburg Hotel and Lounge and new owner Jim Orum added gaming machines and a bar, the cramped, subdivided rooms became places that only the poor could afford. Orum died in 2010, and Crystal Ellifritz, owner of Ellifritz Amusement Co., bought the business at the estate auction in 2012 but never reopened it. The aging landmark stood unoccupied until Farley Toothman bought it and got to work. And now, this moment of reopening served up with a side order of ice cream. Thirty-some flavors and counting. Have you tried the toasted coconut?
“I hated to see it dilapidated and empty with no one doing anything about it,” said Toothman, a former Greene County Judge and self-described savior of old historic buildings. “I knew it was a wreck. There was mold in the basement where water had gotten in. It was really bad. But I saw hints of possibility…”
Those hints took the best part of six years to come shining through. Toothman took photos of the transformation as he and his hired workers dug, hauled, replaced, restored and finally refurbished.
“People say, hey, you fixed that building up. Well yeah, I’ve always liked to fix up old buildings and old cars, but this building actually fixed me up. This is a new chapter in my life.”
The rooms that line the long hallway upstairs “used to rent for $300 a month with one light and one outlet. Everything else was extension cords. I bought all these used windows and put them in. That’s fireproof drywall, new wiring, a new heating system.”
That was then. Now it was time to look back and grin.
“I’d come home from a day at Children’s Court and say, ‘Honey, I glued sheet music to the ceiling today,’ and Ingrid would say, ‘That’s nice!’”
Toothman admits the lessons learned doing volunteer work scraping walls and rearranging old furniture with his dad at the Greene County Historical Society as a kid came in handy as he took on every room and crevice of the old building that would someday house the artifacts he has managed to collect.
“My mother was a collector of stuff, so was my father, and they lived in a big old house. There was a lot of stuff when they passed, and there were certain things I would never get rid of, and pretty soon, I saw this could be a place to display various things. I thought every room should be a theme. I tried to collect all the history I could find on the coal industry and put it in the library. My father’s art is hanging on the walls.”
His mother’s teacups? Glue them, along with a sparkling array of salvaged glassware, ornamental plates and genteel whatnots, to the ceiling in the room next to the library and lace them together with holiday lights.
In the music room next to the back door ramp, Nelson Fox played a medley of show tunes to rock and roll on the baby grand piano. At the bar at the end of the hall, songs that memories are made of come through speakers hidden amid the artifacts on the wall.
Above the bar, the restored wooden wheels with their iconic lantern glass lights were shining, a living memory for some of their Waynesburg College days when “Wagon Wheel” or just “the Wheel” was code for let’s go downtown. Today, the downstairs bar they headed for is Hideaway Candle Bar, a DYI candle-making hang out owned and operated by Central Greene high school math teacher Sara Eddy.
The upstairs bar in the lobby of the old hotel is where coffee is now being brewed, hot, cold or steamed. The water bar has a fountain of flavors- how about desert pear? The half-coffee sodas are from the bye-gone days of soda fountains in drug stores, and how about a root beer float? Ice cream is brought in from the Chautauqua area of New York, and local high school and Waynesburg University students and graduates work here on Fridays and for special events.
Scooping ice cream and making banana splits is nothing new to Toothman or the kids he grew up with in Waynesburg, back in the 1960s. “We have connections – we were DBs – dairy boys at Bryans Dairy!” Commissioner Blair Zimmerman told the crowd.
“We’re doing a little science here making fudge, waffles for cones, stuffed taters,” Toothman said. How about a square stack of Farley’s Famous Fries? “We’re working on it.”
If there are two phrases to sum this all up, Toothman thinks he’s found them: “Community in a cone or a cup” and “It has to be unique to make them come and then come back.”
For now, the doors are open Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. with local well-known local “celebrity” baristas on hand to serve, keep the conversation lively and sometimes hold auctions for worthy causes like CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates for children caught up in the court system.
When organizational meetings, reunions and other events are scheduled, the ice cream parlor and cafe are open for business.
With spring and summer just around the corner, there are more open days and events on the horizon, Toothman said. How about movie night on the lawn? Karaoke jam? A birthday party? Stop by Farleys Hotel Cafe on Facebook. Make a suggestion. Stay tuned. See you next Friday!
