A ribbon cutting is a joyous occasion, one that is to be remembered for a lifetime by a new entrepreneur. But not all ribbon cuttings are a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Life brings changes, growth, opportunities, new ideas and new directions. And the chamber is happy to celebrate with the local business community, regardless of how our members arrived at that monumental point.

Since the beginning of 2023, our office has had the pleasure of orchestrating eight ribbon cuttings. And for our small rural county, that is a number we all can be proud of. During the first quarter of 2023, we helped Cut to the Chase barber shop and Farley’s Hotel Cafe celebrate the opening of their doors. The two businesses could not be more different. Cut to Chase’s owner, Chase Blake, is a recent high school graduate just starting out on his first business venture, while Farley’s Hotel Cafe’s owner, Farley Toothman, is retired and living out a lifelong dream.

