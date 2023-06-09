A ribbon cutting is a joyous occasion, one that is to be remembered for a lifetime by a new entrepreneur. But not all ribbon cuttings are a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Life brings changes, growth, opportunities, new ideas and new directions. And the chamber is happy to celebrate with the local business community, regardless of how our members arrived at that monumental point.
Since the beginning of 2023, our office has had the pleasure of orchestrating eight ribbon cuttings. And for our small rural county, that is a number we all can be proud of. During the first quarter of 2023, we helped Cut to the Chase barber shop and Farley’s Hotel Cafe celebrate the opening of their doors. The two businesses could not be more different. Cut to Chase’s owner, Chase Blake, is a recent high school graduate just starting out on his first business venture, while Farley’s Hotel Cafe’s owner, Farley Toothman, is retired and living out a lifelong dream.
During the second quarter of 2023, we celebrated six openings, each with its unique story. Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, located in the Greene Plaza, is a second business venture for husband-and-wife owner/operators Joe and Cindy Yorio. State Representative Bud Cook opened his new main office in Waynesburg when he began his journey as the 50th District Representative. Asher’s at the Airport’s owners are seasoned entrepreneurs operating several businesses in Washington County before bringing back a restaurant at the Greene County Airport for us all to enjoy. Prompt Quality Painting’s owner, Tim Frye, has been working towards a dream of opening a design studio to complement his successful painting business, and he and his family achieved that goal in April. Attorneys Jessica Phillips-Ross and Tim Ross, along with their beloved pups, Frida and Ginsburg, cut the ribbon on the first anniversary of their new law practice on High Street. And lastly, Shoe Sensation picked Waynesburg’s Greene Plaza as the perfect location to open a shoe store, and the community has shown that that decision was a good one.
But helping businesses celebrate milestones is not the only thing happening at the chamber. May will mark the 32nd anniversary of the chamber’s educational fund scholarship presentation. This year’s recipient is Kaci Tedrow of Waynesburg Central High School. She was selected out of nineteen candidates to receive the $1500 scholarship along with a laptop donated by John “Skip” Frownfelter, owner of PCsquared. In the fund’s existence, the chamber has awarded over $50,000 to help the youth of Greene County further their education. In addition, the chamber will award two $500 Dr. Nancy I. Davis classroom scholarships this year to aid two Greene County classrooms in completing an educational project they did not otherwise have funding for.
A full schedule of activities awaits the business community during the remainder of 2023. The annual golf outing will occur at the Greene County Country Club in June. Several Coffee and Commerce networking events, Lunch and Learn seminars and Business After Hour events are on the calendar along with the monthly Business Connection Luncheons. The Women in Business series celebrated Administrative Professional’s Day with a luncheon in April featuring a musical tribute to the working woman. The Women in Business Breakfast will be held at Waynesburg University in August. The second annual Legislative Breakfast will be held in October with speakers from the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the governor’s office. The 36th annual banquet will be held in November and will feature the Distinguished Service Awards and McCracken Legacy Award presentation. And lastly, the Annual Downtown Waynesburg Christmas Parade will once again travel down High Street on the first Saturday in December, a chamber tradition that found its roots in 1938.
For more information on any of the events, benefits of membership or community services of the chamber please contact us at 724-627-5926, info@greenechamber.org or visit our website at greenechamber.org or our Facebook pages at Greene County PA Chamber and Greene County Chamber Business Updates.
