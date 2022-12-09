Tree topping involves cutting off all of a tree’s branches above a certain point, like giving a flat-top or buzz-cut to a person’s hair. Tree topping is also known as heading, stubbing, tipping, lopping, rounding-over and dehorning. People top their trees because they have gotten too large for the place they were planted or because the owner has become afraid of their size.

For years, tree scientists and arborists universally have agreed that tree topping is a harmful practice, so you would think word would have reached practitioners and their customers. But, unfortunately, each spring brings a new crop of buzz-cut trees.

