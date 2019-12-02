The season of giving is upon us, and we are here to help with all your holiday shopping needs. We’ve compiled a list of local gift ideas for everyone in your life, from agile hunters to seasoned knitters.
The Humane Society of Greene County offers an option for the animal lover in everyone’s life: a 2020 lottery calendar for $30. Proceeds benefit the animal shelter, and there’s a chance of winning money in return. When you or your gift recipient receives the calendar, return the included registration information to be entered into a raffle. If your number is picked during the evening Pennsylvania Daily Number, the shelter will automatically send you a check in the amount of money shown for that day ($30 daily – more on weekends and holidays.). The calendars begin on Jan. 1, 2020, and are good through Dec. 31, 2020. To purchase, visit greenepet.org.
This area has no shortage of pipeliners and coal miners. The Sycamore-based JWA Enterprises Knives & Cutlery, LLC, took notice and started selling a wide array of products designed by pipeliners, for pipeliners. Though orders on rifles needed to be placed by Dec. 1, the online shop (pipeliner.biz) will continue to fill holiday orders for wooden wall clocks, glassware and knives. The products are all made in America, and the shop can carve logos into each item. For more information, or to schedule an appointment to visit the shop, call 724.400.4121
Pine Tree Quilt Shop in Waynesburg is a great place to purchase both gift certificates or kits to make quilts or table runners. Kit options are available for beginners up to expert-level. Closer to the Christmas holiday, the shop will sell placemat sets of four, starting at $25, and table runners, starting at $20. All products are handmade in Greene County. You can order online and view products at ptquiltshop.com. 724.833.9147.
Thistlethwaite Vineyards in Jefferson offers holiday gift baskets for wine lovers. The baskets include a bottle of wine, candies and different items that go along with wine. The owners rave about how great they are for gift exchanges and coworkers. They start at $15, plus the cost of the wine. Another option, if you aren’t interested in a full gift basket, is the Very Berry Good wine. During the holiday season, the dessert wine is packaged in festive wrapping. It is a sweet red with notes of raspberry, pomegranate and plum. It costs $20 per bottle. The vineyard offers everything from dry reds and whites to sweets. The grapes are grown, bottled and purchased in Greene County. 724.883.3372.
Specialty Herbal Products in Waynesburg is running a 15% off Holiday Sale for all aromatherapy and essential oils. Mineral bath packets start at $3, sets of essential oils start at $15 and handmade, holiday-themed soaps are on sale for $5.70. If you’re looking for a healthier alternative to holiday sweets, the shop also sells boxes of handmade chocolates, sweetened with local honey, for $16.95. 724.852.1949.
Mickey’s Men Store in Waynesburg is a one-stop-shop for all things Carhartt and Ariat. Whether you’re shopping for men or women, be sure to swing by and browse the many options, such as hats for $20 or coats for $150. 724.627.3202.
On the same note, Fashion Shoppe, also in Waynesburg, offers more feminine options like Vera Bradley bags and Brighton rings. 724.627.7407.
Lippencott Alpacas, run by couple Phil and Lena Galing, offers a wide range of animal fiber products, from vests to stuffed animals. Help your loved ones cozy up this winter by gifting them some alpaca products. The items are available online through the farm’s Facebook page (@LippencottAlpacas) or, if you’re interested in seeing the alpaca herd up close, visit the Galing’s farm store (265 Meadowbrook Rd. Waynesburg, PA 15370). For more information, call 724.852.4084.