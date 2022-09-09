A sweet-smelling space decorated in dark blues and shades of gold is tucked away on the ground level of what was once the Waynesburg Hotel and Lounge.

Hideaway Candle Bar opened June 9 along South Morgan Street, and offers locals and out-of-towners alike a dreamy space in which to break bread (accompanied, perhaps, by meats and cheeses, charcuterie style), lounge and create custom candle scents.

