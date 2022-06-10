You’ve planned, shoveled, tilled, mulched, seeded, planted, watered, weeded and now it’s time to reap your harvest! Ah, fresh tomatoes, zucchinis that were only ‘so big’ just yesterday. Beets bulging out of the ground, pepper plants straining to stand because they are weighed down by their bounty. It’s an excellent thing to reap what you’ve sowed!
Whether you garden to snack, add some zest or flavor to your dishes, or are a full-out, stock-up, and live all winter on the garden type of vegetable gardener, harvesting what you plant is the big pay-off.
Now the question: what to do with all those fruits and vegetables?
Drying: Dried vegetables and herbs take up less space when stored and retain most nutrients and flavor. Herbs can be bundled and hung in a warm, dry place with good air circulation to dehydrate naturally or a dehydrator can be used. With either method, don’t crowd or pile your produce together – air circulation is vital.
Freezing: Some vegetables, like corn on the cob, preserve very well in the freezer. For corn, cook it thoroughly, then let it cool completely and slice it off the cob. Store it in good freezer bags, and be sure to label it. My family finds this corn is best enjoyed on one of those brisk, cloudy winter days when you wonder if winter will ever end.
Storing: Some produce like potatoes and garlic store very well left alone. Again, air circulation and dryness are essential.
Canning: The canning process requires perfect sanitation and attention to details. Recipes need to be followed precisely. Penn State Extension has lots of great information available about canning. Let’s Preserve: Basics of Home Canning is a great resource found online. When done correctly, canned fruits, vegetables and even meats can last a long time. A jar of jelly or homemade tomato sauce can make a great gift too.
Planning: One of the most important things about “The Harvest” is planning. Ask yourself, how do I want to enjoy my (insert produce here)? Sauces, relishes, baked goods, seasonings, side or main dishes? How much freezer or shelf space do I have available? How much time do I have on hand to dedicate to preservation? Once you have an idea of how/if you want to enjoy your harvest for months/years to come, you will have a better idea on how much and which varieties to plant. Having a good plan will save a lot of time and stress once harvest time hits.
Hints and tips
Be sure to harvest early in the morning when the leaves/fruits are the most full of flavor.
Only harvest produce for preservation that is in the best condition. Don’t use blemished produce or fruits that are past their prime. No form of preservation will ever make your produce better than when it was freshly picked.
Be sure to label everything and date it. It’s beneficial to include the date and variety of the item, so you know how it keeps and tastes and, most importantly, you know if you want to plant it again – or not.
Another great source of information is the Penn State Extension Fact Sheet Harvesting and Preserving Herbs and Spices for Use in Cooking.
Marianne Campbell has been a Penn State Extension master gardener since 2010. Her passion for gardening is genetic: both of her grandmothers taught her from a young age. “I cherish that time with them and have several of their plants in my own yard.”
The Greene County Penn State Extension office is temporarily closed to the public, so the Master Gardener Garden Hotline currently is unable to accept telephone calls or plant samples. Master Gardeners can answer questions via email.
If you have a plant question or concern, please send a detailed description via email to greenemg@psu.edu. You may attach two or three clear photos. Master Gardeners will retrieve your email and respond.
Please note that during our office closure our volunteers are unable to access their physical research library. While Master Gardeners will make every effort to address all of your questions through email, the response times may be slower to conduct additional research. We appreciate your patience during this time. Keep gardening and please stay safe and healthy!
Also consult the Penn State Extension website: extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/greene for additional information.