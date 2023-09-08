The serene rolling hills of Thistlethwaite Vineyards will be dotted with colorful vendor booths and food trucks Sept. 9, when the fifth Farm to Fork event kicks off against the beautiful landscape in Jefferson.

The event, which runs from 3 to 8 p.m., offers Southwestern Pennsylvanians the opportunity to sample Greene County’s good eats, admire and purchase artworks and artisan wares crafted locally, and sip excellent wine grown and processed on-site while live music echoes off the hillsides.

