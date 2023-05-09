Be on the lookout for some changes to several of the ﬂowerbeds at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Work has already begun and will largely be ﬁnished in June. It is the product of a partnership among the Greene County Commissioners, the Department of Parks and Recreation directed by Bret Moore and the Penn State Extension Greene County Master Gardeners, whose coordinator is Cheryl Brendel. Three Master Gardener trainees, Lisa Durbin, Sandy Brudnock and Judi Tanner, have undertaken the work as their graduation project. A fourth trainee is assisting Laura Miter, who is using her computer design skills to help make the manual that will guide the planting and maintenance of the garden beds. Two certiﬁed Master Gardeners, Susan Swala and myself, are mentoring the trainees.

It all started in the summer of 2022 when county commissioner Betsy Rohanna McClure was touring the fairgrounds before the county fair held in August and noticed that many of the ﬂower beds could look so much prettier. She approached Cheryl Brendel, and the seed was planted, pun intended, for the work that began in earnest this spring.

