As a kid, one of my favorite summer pastimes was digging in the dirt. We had a creek (or crick if you’re from my neck of the woods) in the backyard, so my sister and I would take our shovels, plastic beach buckets and other assorted toys to the murky waterbed, mixing up potions, making mud pies and just generally making a mess and causing mild chaos. I can see the both of us now in my head, toddling down the hill to play in the water.

The other day, I asked my mom what she wanted to be when she grew up when she was a little girl. She worked in a nursing home for as long as I’ve been alive and then some, so I had no clue what her childhood dreams may have held. She told me she wanted to be an archeologist as a kid, which floored me. I wasn’t expecting that at all. Mom has always been interested in history, though, so it shouldn’t have been that shocking.

