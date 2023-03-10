I am so excited to bring you this edition that celebrates all that’s exciting and new in the heart of Waynesburg.

First off, I’d like to introduce a new feature in this edition, the chamber spotlight from the Greene County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melody Longstreth. The chamber spotlight is a recurring feature we introduced in our quarterly business magazine, Southwestern Pennsylvania Business Journal. In each edition, we rotate different area chambers of commerce and allow them to highlight the vital offerings they provide the community and their members. It’s been a great partnership for everyone involved. We’re piloting this same feature in this magazine, and it’s the perfect issue to do so.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In