Create your perfect weekend adventure this fall in Greene County alongside the scenic fall foliage with private tours on farms or exploring our county’s history.
Private farm tours
Our heritage consists of strong agricultural roots. Wheat was the main agricultural product from 1830 to 1850, which was then transported as flour and whiskey to Pittsburgh, later on to New Orleans. Wool production was also an early agriculture product as sheep can be raised on our rolling hills. Now you can expand your knowledge and learn more about our diversified agriculture assets with a private tour of a Greene County farm this fall.
Learn about a working cow-calf and seed stock operation in Waynesburg on Frosty Spring Farms with co-owners, James and Billie Cowell. Find out what it takes to raise a herd of Purebred Simmentals alongside a commercial herd of Red Angus. And discover why donkeys are an asset on the farm! The Cowells have received several awards through the years for their farming operations, and they love to share their knowledge with the younger generation.
If you like horses, schedule a tour at Save A Horse Stable to see a family-run rescue stable that is a sanctuary for older horses and rescues. The horses live in a natural environment as herd groups and create vital bonds that are honored and protected. Owner Darlene Moore is dedicated to providing a place where horses are more than just an animal. Learn about each horse’s story and how you can help them live their best lives.
Known for their cuteness, the alpacas at Lippencott Alpacas are always a popular treat for individuals and families. To keep the family farming tradition alive, Lena and Phil Galing began the alpaca breeding farm in 2005 on Lena’s family farm. Have a chance to get up close and personal with the alpaca, feel their fiber and learn how the animals fuel our economy and keep people warm.
When preparing for a tour of a working farm, plan on being outside in the dirt and grass. Please be diligent of your surroundings and follow instructions from your guide for your and the farm’s safety. While private tours can be customized, farm tours are recommended for older children to adults due to the nature of working farms and obstacles you may find.
Greene County’s history
The best place to start your exploration of our county’s history is at the Greene County Historical Society Museum. The non-profit organization has served as the caretaker of written and physical accounts since 1925 and now maintains a 52-room museum at the former Greene Hills Poor Farm.
Over 30,000 artifacts are located on the grounds of the museum with exhibit displays rotated often. From parlor rooms and bedrooms to the general store and barbershop, individuals could spend hours exploring. And for those interested in the paranormal, the museum has stories to share.
Daily admission to the museum is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. In addition, lecture series are scheduled throughout the year, focusing on topics related to our region’s history and interests. Although it will look different, the annual Harvest Festival celebration will take place this year during the week of October 12-16 with smaller nighttime and weekend activities.
The W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop is open for private tours with pre-purchased tickets on most Sundays through October. Step back into time in the historic district of Rices Landing to explore the industrial treasure.
Built in 1900, the shop produced parts for steamboats, coal mines, railroads, and supported local businesses. When it closed in 1965, the building was locked, and all of its tools and equipment were left in place – perfectly preserving its line shaft driven, 25-machine network for future generations.
Once you are done exploring local history, take a stroll or bike ride along the Greene River Trail with the trailhead just down the street from the machine shop. Along the way, discover scenic river views, see birds and wildlife in native habitats, and enjoy new art displays.
These suggestions were provided by JoAnne Marshall, Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency director.