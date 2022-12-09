Happy holiday season! Fall and winter both give us a chance to slow down and express gratitude for the many blessings in life. As I write this, I sit amid a significant personal transition. As the trees stand bare and the daylight slips away, my thoughts tend to slow down and turn inward. I get introspective.
Let’s be completely honest, though; Taylor Swift’s newest album also has me deep in my feels. I’m sure other Swifties can relate. (Did anyone catch an extra ticket?)
Though this has been a challenging year for me and many I hold dear, I am still so thankful. I hope you, too, can find space and grace to be kind to yourself and take a moment to reflect on the best things in life.
I am so excited to bring you this edition, filled with photos and stories of the outdoors. So as the temps cool down, perhaps this edition can keep you motivated for the spring to come.
Our cover story features the horses that spend their time at the Greene County Fairgrounds in preparation for racing at the Meadows. When C.R. Nelson spoke with Jessica Johnson of Nick Roland Stable, the Iowa duo had 19 horses housed there. They picked the Greene County location after calling all the stables surrounding the racetrack and casino in Washington County, and Greene County had everything they needed. The Standardbred horses bunk up alongside kiddos with their 4-H projects, so the stables are always bustling with activity. Nelson spent several days hanging out, capturing photos and hearing the stories of the horses and the people that keep them ready to race.
We also feature the Greene County Master Gardeners, with two well-researched and useful articles from the group and another highlighting their award-winning tomato plant effort during the pandemic. I hope you enjoy them.
No matter what your plans are these next couple of months, I hope you can enter this busy season with an attitude of gratitude.
Take care, stay safe and see you in the next year!
