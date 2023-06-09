For local amateur archaeologists, identifying scraps of the past has its own quiet place at the Greene County Historical Society Museum.

Tucked away in the downstairs portion of the museum’s refurbished library in the old brick boiler house is the forensics lab of Pennsylvania Archaeology – Mon/Yough Chapter 3. The long room the chapter shares with museum archives has the space needed for the machinery of archeological forensics. Tables gridded with tape to match the portion of the dig where each shard of broken glass, pottery, button, coin or bone found are now being filled with what remains of the Green Tree Tavern stand, a horse-powered “stand” (read: frontier truck stop) that once served haulers and teamsters in the early 1800s as they moved wagonloads of crops and goods to market on Burds Road, Fayette County, decades before the National Road was finally established in 1822.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In