The Greene County Chamber of Commerce is here to help you do business better. Whether it's support for your business or promotion of your company and services, the chamber can help. With a full complement of member benefits, from health and commercial insurance offerings for members only, relevant training opportunities for your staff, to free notary services, chamber membership is a must to include in your business tool kit.

Dating back to 1901 and previously known as the Waynesburg Area Chamber of Commerce, the name changed in 2017 to better represent the service area. In 2018, the chamber received a five-year Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals Accreditation - the first and only chamber in the state to receive it at that time. Currently ranked number 16 in membership size of all of western Pennsylvania's chambers of commerce, the Greene County Chamber of Commerce was a top 3 finisher in the Best of the Best competition by the Observer-Reporter in 2022.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In