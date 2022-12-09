A new mural at Flenniken Public Library showcases Carmichaels’ history, depicting the town’s historical landmarks.

The artistic piece was unveiled earlier this year and is the result of a survey conducted by Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA and the Carmichaels THRIVE project. The mural was the second of two community-building endeavors, the first a community garden on the library property.

