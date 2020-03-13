Calendar of events provided by Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency

ONGOING

Second Tuesday of the month

Cornerstone Genealogical Society Meeting

Cornerstone Genealogical Society

7 p.m.

724-627-5653

First Thursday of the Month

Essentially Yours: Thankful Thursdays

Greene County Fairgrounds

6 p.m.

724-852-5323

Third Thursday of the Month

Warrior Trail Association

Warrior Trail Headquarters

6:30 p.m.

724-998-1386

Mon View Roller Rink

Closed Apr. 10-11 for Easter

Closes for Season on May 17

Fridays: Skate and Dance from 7-11 p.m.

Saturdays: Open Skate from 7-10 p.m.

724-852-5323

Wednesdays

Opens May 13

Waynesburg Farmers Market

Greene County Courthouse

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

724-627-8119

MARCH

March 14

Spring Craft and Vendor Show

Greene County Fairgrounds

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

724-627-3720

March 14

Chili Cook-Off

Eva K. Bowlby Public Library

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

724-627-9776

March 14

Rockets Marketplace and Flea Market

Jefferson-Morgan High School Gym

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

724-883-2310 ext. 2208

March 16

Art Gallery Opening – Senior Mason Klopp

Benedum Fine Arts Gallery

6-8 p.m.

724-852-3274

March 21

Spring Gardening Seminar

Greene County Fairgrounds

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

1-877-345-0691

March 25-28

”Pippin”

Goodwin Performing Arts Center

7:30-9 p.m.

724-852-3226

March 26

A Drop of History Lecture Series: Jacobs Birdhouse

Greene County Historical Museum

7 p.m.

724-627-3204

March 28

Augmented and Virtual Reality Discovery Day

Flenniken Public Library

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

724-966-5263

APRIL

April 17

Second Annual Trivia Challenge

Waynesburg VFW Post 4793

6:30 p.m.

724-627-5926

April 18

32nd Annual Hammer-In

W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

www.riversofsteel.com or 724-710-4898

April 19

American Cancer Society Hope Fest

Waynesburg University

9 a.m.-9 p.m.

724-834-5116 ext. 65283

April 22

Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon

First Baptist Church of Waynesburg

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

724-627-5926

April 25

Blast from the Past Opening Day 5K and Pancake Breakfast

Greene County Historical Museum

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

724-627-3204

April 25

Spring Fashion Show

Waynesburg Moose Lodge

4-7 p.m.

724-627-9776

April 25

Gross National Product’s 50th Anniversary Concert

Goodwin Performing Arts Center

7 p.m.

724-852-3270

April 27

Greene Cuisine

PA Army National Guard Readiness Center

6-8 p.m.

724-852-1009

MAY

May 2-3

Mason-Dixon Ramp and Frontier Festival

Mason-Dixon Park, Pa.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

304-879-5500

May 3

169th Commencement Exercises

Waynesburg University

11 a.m. – Baccalaureate

2 p.m. – Commencement

www.waynesburg.edu

May 4

Mother Daughter Craft Night

Eva K. Bowlby Public Library

6 p.m.

724-627-9776

May 8-10

Northeast Area Qualifier and PAMX Thor Championship Series

High Point Raceway

304-284-0084

May 9

PA Migration Bird Count

Ralph K. Bell Bird Club

724-984-2421

May 9

Kids Fest

Greene County Fairgrounds

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

724-966-8953

May 10

Mother’s Day Buffet

Thistlethwaite Vineyards

Noon or 2 p.m.

724-883-3372

May 15

Greene County Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing

Greene County Country Club

8:30 a.m.

724-627-5926

May 15

SWPA HauntedCon Paranormal Investigation

Greene County Historical Museum

6:30-9 p.m.

724-255-0464

May 16

Cruisin’ for Music Car Show

Greene County Waterpark

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

724-998-5729

May 16

Ralph K. Bell Memorial Walk

Bell Farm, Clarksville

9 a.m.

724-852-3155

May 16

SWPA HauntedCon

EQT Rec Center

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

724-255-0464

May 16

Kicking Cancer’s Butt Kickball Tournament

Rices Landing Athletic Club

8 a.m.

colbysstarsfoundation.org

May 16-17

Sheep and Fiber Festival

Greene County Fairgrounds

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

sheepandfiber.com

May 22

A Drop of History Lecture Series: PA Game Commission

Greene County Historical Museum

7-9 p.m.

724-627-3204

May 25

Field of Flags

Greene County Veterans Memorial Park

724-627-3720

May 30

Cruisin’ at the Museum

Greene County Historical Museum

7-9 p.m.

724-627-3204

JUNE

June 5-6

Rices Landing Riverfest

Mon River Lockwall

Friday: 5 p.m.- Midnight

Saturday: 2 p.m.- Midnight

412-680-0869

June 9

Tiny Tim Tomato Project

Eva K. Bowlby Public Library

5 p.m.

724-627-9776

June 9

Sounds of Summer: Greg Short & Friends

Waynesburg Lions Club Park

6-8 p.m.

waynesburglionsclub.org

June 20-21

44th Annual High Point Pro Motocross National and PAMX Thor Championship Series

High Point Raceway

highpointmx.com

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription