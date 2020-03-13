Calendar of events provided by Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency
ONGOING
Second Tuesday of the month
Cornerstone Genealogical Society Meeting
Cornerstone Genealogical Society
7 p.m.
724-627-5653
First Thursday of the Month
Essentially Yours: Thankful Thursdays
Greene County Fairgrounds
6 p.m.
724-852-5323
Third Thursday of the Month
Warrior Trail Association
Warrior Trail Headquarters
6:30 p.m.
724-998-1386
Mon View Roller Rink
Closed Apr. 10-11 for Easter
Closes for Season on May 17
Fridays: Skate and Dance from 7-11 p.m.
Saturdays: Open Skate from 7-10 p.m.
724-852-5323
Wednesdays
Opens May 13
Waynesburg Farmers Market
Greene County Courthouse
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
724-627-8119
MARCH
March 14
Spring Craft and Vendor Show
Greene County Fairgrounds
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
724-627-3720
March 14
Chili Cook-Off
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
724-627-9776
March 14
Rockets Marketplace and Flea Market
Jefferson-Morgan High School Gym
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
724-883-2310 ext. 2208
March 16
Art Gallery Opening – Senior Mason Klopp
Benedum Fine Arts Gallery
6-8 p.m.
724-852-3274
March 21
Spring Gardening Seminar
Greene County Fairgrounds
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
1-877-345-0691
March 25-28
”Pippin”
Goodwin Performing Arts Center
7:30-9 p.m.
724-852-3226
March 26
A Drop of History Lecture Series: Jacobs Birdhouse
Greene County Historical Museum
7 p.m.
724-627-3204
March 28
Augmented and Virtual Reality Discovery Day
Flenniken Public Library
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
724-966-5263
APRIL
April 17
Second Annual Trivia Challenge
Waynesburg VFW Post 4793
6:30 p.m.
724-627-5926
April 18
32nd Annual Hammer-In
W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
www.riversofsteel.com or 724-710-4898
April 19
American Cancer Society Hope Fest
Waynesburg University
9 a.m.-9 p.m.
724-834-5116 ext. 65283
April 22
Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon
First Baptist Church of Waynesburg
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
724-627-5926
April 25
Blast from the Past Opening Day 5K and Pancake Breakfast
Greene County Historical Museum
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
724-627-3204
April 25
Spring Fashion Show
Waynesburg Moose Lodge
4-7 p.m.
724-627-9776
April 25
Gross National Product’s 50th Anniversary Concert
Goodwin Performing Arts Center
7 p.m.
724-852-3270
April 27
Greene Cuisine
PA Army National Guard Readiness Center
6-8 p.m.
724-852-1009
MAY
May 2-3
Mason-Dixon Ramp and Frontier Festival
Mason-Dixon Park, Pa.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
304-879-5500
May 3
169th Commencement Exercises
Waynesburg University
11 a.m. – Baccalaureate
2 p.m. – Commencement
May 4
Mother Daughter Craft Night
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library
6 p.m.
724-627-9776
May 8-10
Northeast Area Qualifier and PAMX Thor Championship Series
High Point Raceway
304-284-0084
May 9
PA Migration Bird Count
Ralph K. Bell Bird Club
724-984-2421
May 9
Kids Fest
Greene County Fairgrounds
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
724-966-8953
May 10
Mother’s Day Buffet
Thistlethwaite Vineyards
Noon or 2 p.m.
724-883-3372
May 15
Greene County Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing
Greene County Country Club
8:30 a.m.
724-627-5926
May 15
SWPA HauntedCon Paranormal Investigation
Greene County Historical Museum
6:30-9 p.m.
724-255-0464
May 16
Cruisin’ for Music Car Show
Greene County Waterpark
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
724-998-5729
May 16
Ralph K. Bell Memorial Walk
Bell Farm, Clarksville
9 a.m.
724-852-3155
May 16
SWPA HauntedCon
EQT Rec Center
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
724-255-0464
May 16
Kicking Cancer’s Butt Kickball Tournament
Rices Landing Athletic Club
8 a.m.
May 16-17
Sheep and Fiber Festival
Greene County Fairgrounds
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
May 22
A Drop of History Lecture Series: PA Game Commission
Greene County Historical Museum
7-9 p.m.
724-627-3204
May 25
Field of Flags
Greene County Veterans Memorial Park
724-627-3720
May 30
Cruisin’ at the Museum
Greene County Historical Museum
7-9 p.m.
724-627-3204
JUNE
June 5-6
Rices Landing Riverfest
Mon River Lockwall
Friday: 5 p.m.- Midnight
Saturday: 2 p.m.- Midnight
412-680-0869
June 9
Tiny Tim Tomato Project
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library
5 p.m.
724-627-9776
June 9
Sounds of Summer: Greg Short & Friends
Waynesburg Lions Club Park
6-8 p.m.
June 20-21
44th Annual High Point Pro Motocross National and PAMX Thor Championship Series
High Point Raceway