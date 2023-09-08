As the dog days of summer set in, children are packing up tack boxes and loading trailers with livestock to head to the Jacktown and Greene County fairs. Alongside those exhibitors at the fairgrounds, heading up the midway, you can find some of our member businesses participating at the annual events as well.
Agriculture is the world’s largest industry, containing seven different branches and endless opportunities to bring changes and growth to our community and, Greene County Chamber of Commerce members are striving for just that. Members such as 4 Seasons Lawn & Garden, Cole’s Greene Acre Farms, Duda’s Farm, Elysian Fields Farms, Frosty Springs Farm, Greene County Farm Bureau, Hoy’s Construction, Hungarian Smokehouse, Jacobs Petroleum, Kiln to Table, Lippencott Alpacas, Morris Machinery, Save a Horse Stable, Valley View Farm Venue, Wayne Lumber, and Waynesburg Milling are just a few of the familiar business names that are bustling during this busy season the same way young exhibitors are at the fairgrounds, seeing as they offer services within the agriculture industry as well.
From networking local farmers to equipment needs, fuel for that equipment, constructing protection for the equipment, growing produce, making local cuisine with local produce, raising livestock, processing livestock, or being a destination to rent with livestock right outside your window, one of our member businesses can assist you with whatever branch of agriculture you may seek.
In recent months, the chamber has held two ribbon cuttings and a product launch for members who can tie back into this industry. On June 15, Devan Gade, Dek Wira, and Joel Phillips were joined by friends, staff, and local dignitaries to share in the celebration commemorating the ribbon cutting for their Bali Brothers’ Kitchen food truck, which moved into a permanent location in Waynesburg. This new business is in close relation to agriculture daily, by cooking fresh meat and vegetables that had to have been grown somewhere!
Less than a week later, Joshua McCartney commemorated the opening of his electronic store iTech Connections. Joshua not only sells but also assists with PCs, laptops, mobile phones, networking and home security. So, in an ever technologically advancing industry, if your old farm records laptop is giving you a fit, make sure to swing by and see what Joshua can do!
That same day, chamber executive director Melody Longstreth traveled over the state line into West Virginia for a product unveiling at Roman’s Acupuncture & Wellness. With a goal to bring wellness to the body as naturally as possible, Roman’s is tied to the agricultural industry through their essential oils, which are curated through the meticulous process of steam or water distillation; solvent, CO2, or cold press extraction of herbs and other plants.
Businesses like these matter in such a vast global industry because, in the state of Pennsylvania, agriculture is the leading industry. Across our state annually, county fairs spotlight agriculture and their region's specialty within the industry.
So, as we are approaching the midseason of fair madness, look around when on the grounds. One thing you will surely see are local farms supporting local businesses and local businesses supporting local farms.
For more information on any of these events, our members, benefits of membership or community services of the chamber, contact us at 724-627-5926, info@greenechamber.org, visit our website at greenechamber.org, or our Facebook pages at Greene County PA Chamber and Greene County Chamber Business Updates.
