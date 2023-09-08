As the dog days of summer set in, children are packing up tack boxes and loading trailers with livestock to head to the Jacktown and Greene County fairs. Alongside those exhibitors at the fairgrounds, heading up the midway, you can find some of our member businesses participating at the annual events as well.

Agriculture is the world’s largest industry, containing seven different branches and endless opportunities to bring changes and growth to our community and, Greene County Chamber of Commerce members are striving for just that. Members such as 4 Seasons Lawn & Garden, Cole’s Greene Acre Farms, Duda’s Farm, Elysian Fields Farms, Frosty Springs Farm, Greene County Farm Bureau, Hoy’s Construction, Hungarian Smokehouse, Jacobs Petroleum, Kiln to Table, Lippencott Alpacas, Morris Machinery, Save a Horse Stable, Valley View Farm Venue, Wayne Lumber, and Waynesburg Milling are just a few of the familiar business names that are bustling during this busy season the same way young exhibitors are at the fairgrounds, seeing as they offer services within the agriculture industry as well.

