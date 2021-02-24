Frank Sarris Public Library
Operating hours – current as of 2/22/2021
Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday & Saturday 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Parking: Our entrance and parking lot are behind the Library and accessible from Murdock Street.
• Starting Monday, February 22, our library will reopen for in-person services during the hours listed above. Wearing a mask that covers both an individual’s nose and mouth will be required for all patrons entering our building.
• Curbside services are available to those who are not able to wear proper face covering.
• Patrons can browse for items on the first floor, use our computers, copy and fax documents. For our prices regarding services like printing and faxing, please visit our website.
• The Children’s Department on the second floor will be temporarily closed. New and recent additions to our children and young adult collections will be available for browsing on the first floor. If a patron needs an item from our Children’s Department, a staff member can retrieve it for them.
• Computers and study rooms are first come, first serve. Computers are limited to one hour per patron. Due to social distancing requirements, staff are temporarily not able to offer assistance on the computers.
• Study rooms are limited to two hours per patron and occupancy, at this time, is one person/room. If you need to reserve a study room for a specific date and time, there will be a charge of $5.00 per hour. We ask that all patrons please be mindful of others when using either a computer or a study room.
• We would like to thank our patrons for their continued patience and understanding during this time and we look forward to welcoming you back.
• We continue to offer programs virtually. Program announcements can be found on our website and Facebook page. Visit the library’s YouTube channel FSPLonline for playlists which include all of our virtual programs.
• We are currently not accepting book donations, room rental applications, or scheduling library volunteers.
These changes will remain in effect until further notice. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Teen Advisory Board will meet via Zoom. The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit members of the community. Students in grades 7 -12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about the Teen Advisory Board may be directed to Beth Kairush at bkairush@franksarrislibrary.org. Monday 3/1, 6:00 p.m.
FSPL Book Club – The March book will be The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women by Kate Moore. If interested, patrons are asked to register by calling the main circulation desk, 724-745-1308 option #1 and then pick up your book at the Library. If not meeting in person, we’ll use Zoom. Wednesday 3/10, 1 p.m.
St Patrick’s Scavenger Hunt Join Miss Barb for a fun St. Patrick’s themed Scavenger Hunt via Zoom! Register on the FSPL Website after March 1st. Friday 3/12, 7 p.m.
FSPL Book Club – The April book will be Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz. If interested, patrons are asked to register by calling the main circulation desk, 724-745-1308 option #1 and then pick up your book at the Library. If not meeting in person, we’ll use Zoom. Wednesday 4/14, 1 p.m.
Little Picassos Take and Make – Little Picassos Take and Make can help satisfy the artistic spirit in your little ones until we are able to safely welcome you back for in person programs. Children ages 2- 5 may register to pick up a craft and paints to create their own masterpiece!! The pick-up for the packets will be the second Wednesday of the month. Registration will open in March on our website.
Playaways – we have over 600 pre-loaded audiobooks available for check out! Listen in your car, while exercising or gardening or just sitting around the house. Lightweight and easy to use – they run on a battery and you can listen using earbuds or through a speaker with an auxiliary cord.
#FSPLonline Schedule – Find us on YouTube FSPLonline
Mondays
11:00 a.m.
Mundo Mondays – An all-ages (with a focus on Pre-K – Elementary) online story time devoted to exploring and celebrating the differences and similarities between people all over the world. By sharing stories, we learn to understand and empathize with others regardless of culture or appearance.
Tuesdays
11:00 a.m.
Pre-K Discovery – This is a virtual story time for ages 4-5 years. Your child will enjoy stories, discover numbers, letters, and develop their vocabulary. Each program is a chance for them to practice kindergarten readiness skills.
Wednesdays
11:00 a.m.
Wiggles & Giggles Live – A Facebook live program for ages 2-5 years. Tune in with your little ones to stretch, sing and dance. This program introduces new vocabulary and focuses on movement while developing gross motor, listening, and social skills.
Thursdays
11:00 a.m.
Escuelita – An online story time bridging English and Spanish. Combining music, literacy, and movement. Building secondary language skills and promoting social skills all while developing gross and ﬁne motor skills. Escuelita is designed for ages two up to Pre-K. With easy access and no time constraints, Escuelita is another way to promote family time.
Fridays
8:00 p.m.
Bedtime Stories – A virtual story time for all! Snuggle up with your little ones as we sing songs, learn lullabies and listen to stories that focus on the bedtime ritual. Ages: 1-5.
Saturdays
11:00 a.m.
Family Story Time – An all-ages online story time where you’ll share songs, stories and fun with a different member of our children’s programming staff each week.
Online Resources Virtual Library Card
Virtual library cards are available to all ages, and parent/guardian approval for those under age 18 is not required at this time.
A virtual library card will allow you to access our electronic resources such as eBooks (OverDrive/Libby), audio books (OverDrive/Libby), electronic magazines (Flipster), comic books and graphic novels (LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus), movie streaming and children’s shows (Kanopy) and community courses (Universal Class) all from the comfort of your home. For more information, check our Resources page. There is no fee to register for a virtual library card. Additionally, because the resources are accessed electronically, you don’t have to worry about overdue fines or lost items
Kanopy
Kanopy is an on-demand film streaming service that allows FSPL cardholders free access to start streaming films instantly. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award winning documentaries, rare and hard to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers. Stream up to eight available movies/month. To access, create an account with Kanopy, verify your email address and then enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number.
LibraryPass ComicPlus
With LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus, you have access to more than 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga–including popular titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bee and Puppycat, Big Nate, My Little Pony, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Stranger Things, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and hundreds more. Titles are available for kids (ages 5+) through adult (ages 18+). Every title is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for offline reading–no waiting on holds lists, no wasting data! All you need is your library card. Find Library Pass under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Overdrive eBooks
Use your Computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook, or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks and more using Overdrive and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7! This resource is also available as the Libby app.
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.