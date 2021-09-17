By John Sacco
While players and management are excited about the return of crowds to NFL stadiums across the country, it is truly music to Derek Galiffa’s ears.
Galiffa, a Donora native and popular DJ across the tri-state area and beyond, is again preparing to provide three hours of pregame music for the Steelers this season.
Galiffa productions has provided DJ and MC services since 2011. Led by the excitable and talented Galiffa – a DJ with more than 17 years of experience – the company works several high-profile parties and celebrations.
Galiffa, 36, worked an Earth, Wind and Fire tribute show at Vinoski Winery in Belle Vernon earlier this year, and had targeted Sept. 19 when the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders in their 2021 home opener. It will be the first time Heinz Field is scheduled to be filled to capacity with fans since the 2019 season.
That will provide Galiffa with the backdrop for his entertaining show, which he has performed for six years now in the Heinz Field bowl inside the back of a Ford F-150.
“People are ready to party and be out in Heinz Field with their friends and family and to celebrate and cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Galiffa said. “It’s been nothing short of amazing (the return to working big events and celebrations) for me.
“Everybody has had to adapt and change and follow all the rules and the protocols put out by the NFL for everyone to be safe. We are following all protocol and procedures – all of us. We are all wearing masks to ensure the health and safety of everyone.
“For the mostly part, it’s the same process. There are things that have changed because of human interaction and the pandemic. We are trying to move things along and attempt to do most of the things we did in the past. We’re not able to do all things we used to do.”
One thing that has not changed is that Galiffa is the official pregame DJ for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he likes to say.
His job is not just to simply to play music up until kickoff. He aims to help the players during pregame warm ups with songs they like to hear, while providing a fan- and family-friendly atmosphere while anticipating the game.
That itself is a process.
“I play two hours before kickoff,” he said. “They open the stadium to allow fans to find their sections and their seats. About the first hour and 20 minutes, I’m trying to help the fans and guests to get acclimated to basically top 40 classic rock and football favorites – songs people remember from back in day.
“Everything is family-friendly to ensure a great environment for everybody. One thing, when I was hired, they wanted me to put together the warm up mix for the Steelers. They get songs from players and brought them to me to listen to and edit.”
Galiffa’s association with the Steelers started six years ago after a call from an agent informing him the Steelers were looking for a DJ for pregame entertainment.
The Steelers were in search of an entertaining DJ to provide music for the team’s Fan zone for each home game and to provide musical entertainment inside Heinz Field.
The music is piped through the Heinz Field public address system. It took Galiffa about 1,000 hours before his first season to prep the music, which in turn had to be reviewed by the Steelers’ organization.
“It was Monday to Sunday,” Galiffa said. “I legitimately left Heinz field that first time and headed home and started working immediately. By Wednesday of that week, I had a Steelers jersey with my name on the back. It was pretty amazing when the tracks were approved and were game ready.”
Even now, Galiffa said editing is a vital art of his duties for the Steelers.
“I edit music to make sure it is squeaky clean, then put together the mix for every game,” he said. “The Steelers do a heavy and extensive screening of the music to make sure it’s proper for fans. We balance what players want to hear with what we can play in terms of lyrical content.
“We definitely have to do behind the scenes stuff.”
While the Steelers’ gig is an important part of Galiffa productions and ignites a fire within the DJ himself, weddings are a huge part of his business and a part he relishes as well.
Galiffa said the production company ensures all details for wedding receptions, holiday parties or birthday celebrations by offering “unlimited consultations before any event.”
“Our meetings leading up to celebrations ensure that we have every detail covered, from creating the right atmosphere with the first tune to finishing out with the final song of the night,” he said.
“Between the Steelers and weddings, our primary business, it works out so well,” he added. “To work with the Pittsburgh Steelers is a huge accomplishment and probably something I would have never dreamed of. To be put in this position has been an amazing, awesome experience.
“It’s super exciting to be back. What people don’t realize everything, and every person has the chance to basically change the outlook and atmosphere of the game, or the experience. It’s all about creating the experience for the fans and putting together the best pregame show we can to create the best experience and exciting atmosphere we can.”
Galiffa also has the reputation for taking care of his own and giving back to the community.
He is planning to work again with the Salvation Army in Monessen on collecting toys for needy children and again working with community businesses to allow children to take pictures with the Grinch.
“It is a work in progress,” Galiffa said. “We are trying to do what we can with Salvation Army with Santa Claus and have reached out to five or six business in the Mon Valley to promote a toy collection. We were able to round up a lot of toys last year with me playing music in the back of a Humvee.
“We do have plans to do the pictures with the Grinch again. Any way we can be involved with and connect with the community is what it is all about.”