From more than 500 nominations, Wylandville Elementary’s kindergarten teacher Sally Jeswilkowski was chosen as one of eighteen winners, selected as an All-Star Teacher by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Winners receive a prize package including a $1,000 grant for classroom materials, recognition and tickets to two Pirates games, and an official team jersey with their name on it. A family nominated her because of her hard work with their child this year.
According to their website, the Pittsburgh Pirates select teachers from every grade level that make a difference.
”This award is dedicated to honoring teachers who are making a significant difference in the lives of students across the region by providing an inclusive learning environment, engaging instruction and curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning, and inspiring a passion for education beyond the classroom and into the future.
“It’s clear Jeswilkowski fits the description above based on some of these quotes from Canon-McMillan parents.
Jeswilkowski is a great asset to Wylandville! Over this past school year, I witnessed the effort and magic she put into her classroom! The students were captivated by her passion and enthusiasm. She’s a teacher who truly wears her heart on her sleeve!” – C-M parent
“Just wanted to say you are an awesome lady and teacher and how wonderful it is to see the kids’ enthusiasm in supporting their fellow classmate and his family! Teaching students about love, kindness, compassion and generosity is quite heartfelt! I’m quite proud of all of you! Hope you will have a blessed day! It really brightens my day thinking about it! You’re amazing!.” – C-M parent
“I can’t even imagine doing your job right now with kindergarten students. You have the hardest job in the district, hands down. Thank you for all that you’re doing. I really do appreciate it, and (student) REALLY loves your class.” – C-M parent
Jeswilkowski was also chosen to be highlighted in Canon-McMillan’s section of the website earlier this year.
Canon-Mac Spotlights is a place where Canon-McMillan teachers and staff that are doing fantastic work are highlighted with “the spotlight” shown on them. Visit cmsd.k12.pa.us to read her full interview from earlier this year.