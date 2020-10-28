Each year the elementary buildings and the intermediate schools participate in the Kids Heart Challenge, Jump Rope for Heart, through the American Heart Association. Every student is encouraged to raise lifesaving funds while learning about heart health.
This past year, Ashley McCutcheon, health and physical education teacher, had the privilege to run the in-class events for Wylandville Elementary and Borland Manor Elementary. Wylandville raised a total of $4,005.49, and Borland Manor raised $1,914.99. The top fundraiser was Lennon Smith, who raised a total of $855.92, so Lennon has received a medal in addition to her gift! McCutcheon is so proud of all of these students,
“What an amazing accomplishment for both our students and the K-4 physical education department. I am so incredibly proud of the students’ accomplishment – and to be able to tell them that they have helped to save a life is an extraordinary feeling.”
Participating allows students to learn the importance of the heart, how it works and how to take care of it. It helps kids with special hearts and gives students a sense of pride because they make a difference in people’s lives. This unique program also allows schools to earn money for the physical education department to purchase equipment, keep kids moving, increase physical activity and reduce time spent in sedentary activities.
Through Jump Rope for Heart, kids learn jump rope skills, how their hearts work, the value of community service, and how to develop heart-healthy habits while being physically active. McCutcheon used this event to reiterate to her students the ‘Strive for 5’ concept: five fruits and vegetables a day, four glasses of water a day, three healthy meals and/or three good laughs, two hours or less of screen time, at least one hour of physical activity a day and zero sugary beverages.
The fun nature of the event strongly encourages kids to have a positive attitude towards exercise, healthy eating, and heart health while raising vital funds to fight heart disease.