Both Kindergarten classes at Wylandville Elementary celebrated World Kindness Week the week of Nov 13. Each student was allowed to bring one visitor to complete a “Kindosaurus Poster” and was asked to donate non-perishable foods. Each day, kindness quotes were shared over the morning announcements, and all students were given kindness bookmarks. Students also colored and wrote letters to veterans that were mailed to the VA hospital in Pittsburgh. The whole school assisted with our food drive for local families and helped us to spread a little kindness within our community.
Canon-McMillan High School also celebrated World Kindness Week by asking students to wear different types of clothing to represent different themes. Thanks to everyone who was able to help spread a little kindness in the community!