The fourth-grade team from Wylandville Elementary went on a virtual field trip to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh this year! They took a virtual trip into the city to visit an excellent exhibit at the Heinz History Center all about toys of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. They saw toys that their parents or grandparents might have played with.
They also learned about where some of the toys they play with now originated. The fourth-grade teachers from Wylandville Elementary thought their students would enjoy learning about toys of long ago.
Wylandville fourth-graders also listened to a read-aloud of “The Marvelous Thing That Came From A Spring,” a book about the invention of the Slinky. Did you know that the Slinky was invented here in Pennsylvania? Then they listened to the video of the author of that book – who is also a creator and maker – tell how he created dioramas as the illustrations of this excellent book.
Next, the students tried their hands with imagination and creativity: they got to design a toy of their own. There was a planning document that they used to help plan and develop their new toy. They used recyclable materials from around their house to create their toy. Of course, they checked with their parents first before they used any objects or materials at their home. Teachers encouraged the students to make this a family project and get others to share in the fun!
Finally, the students brought the toys that they made to share with their class. Included are some pictures of what they created!