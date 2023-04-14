Enrollment for several programs at the Western Area Career and Technology Center is currently open.
The professional truck driver training offers commercial driver’s license training in preparation for the state’s permit test and skills exam. The course takes four weeks and costs $6,795, which includes tuition, books and fees. Financing is available. Contact Janet McClain to enroll or with any questions at 724-746-2890 ext. 162 or jmcclain@wactc.net.
