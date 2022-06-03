By Jessica Pettigrew
Health sciences secretary
Western Area Career and Technology Center
If you have lived in the Canonsburg area for any length of time, you’re likely familiar with Western Area Career and Technology Center. However, did you know that this school has adult education programs in addition to high school vo-tech?
Many families are aware of the high school programs because the school services nine districts, including Avella, Bethel Park, Burgettstown, Canon-MacMillan, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, McGuffey, Peters Township, Trinity and Washington. WACTC has also been helping adult students further their education since 1984.
The adult education program currently offers the same courses as the high school students, including auto mechanics, automation and robotics, engineering technology, carpentry, collision repair, cosmetology, culinary arts/baking, electrical, emergency and protective services, HVAC, machine shop, masonry, networking, and welding. There are also adult training programs, including CDL training, phlebotomy and licensed practical nursing.
Western Area CTC is a non-profit institution and tries to keep tuition very reasonably priced, even offering financial aid to those who qualify. Western Area CTC is the perfect place to start for those looking for a career change or continued education.
Adult learners usually have many questions and concerns when considering a return to school. Believe it or not, returning to school as a mature adult is not as complicated as most people presume. Just because you are out of the habit of school does not mean that you will not be successful in an adult education program. As a matter of fact, just as exercising your body improves your physical health, exercising your brain improves your mental health and memory.
And don’t worry about being the oldest person in the class; according to a 2020 National Center for Education Statistics, around 7.5 million students aged 25 and over have enrolled in two- and four-year programs nationwide. Regardless of age, you must continue your training if you are interested in working or retaining your understanding of the field you are currently employed in. This especially applies to occupations where technology and procedures are constantly updated and modified, including medical fields and computer technologies.
The Western Area Career and Technology Center campus offers a wide range of training opportunities for adult learners, both full-time and part-time, and in many different areas of interest. If you have been thinking about a career change, visit wactc.net for more information or contact Western Area CTC’s Adult Education Programs at 724-746-2890 ext. 182 or jlayton@wactc.net today.