In August, Western Area Career and Technology Center hired a new practical nursing program administrator, Faith Morelli. Morelli has been a nurse, instructor and administrator in many nursing programs both in the United States and Jamaica. In the short time she has been in charge of this program, she has implemented several changes, including simulation labs, an online learning platform, access to eBooks, and instructor-led study sessions for the students. Faith has also taken steps to reinstate the certified nurse aid program as we continue to see an increased need for healthcare professionals.
Nationwide, the need for medical professionals is on the rise. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job opportunities for licensed practical nurses specifically are expected to grow 9% in the next decade, and the need for CNAs is expected to grow 11%. If you have ever considered working in the health field, this is the ideal time to begin your training. Our programs offer tuition assistance, scholarship opportunities, diversified clinical experiences and a simulation laboratory.
Our school may not be the biggest one around, and we may not be the most well-known, but we are still here and have been since 1985. We are always looking to add to our staff of instructors and expand our student body. If you have an interest in helping adult students reach their goals of working in this growing industry, please send your resume to jpettigrew@wactc.net. We are currently looking for full-time and part-time instructors for our practical nursing program.
As a potential student at Western Area Career and Technology Center, the first step in the admission process would be to fill out an application and contact the secretary to gather information about each program’s specific requirements. Our next practical nursing program will begin in August 2023. We also currently offer a 12-week phlebotomy course, with the next class starting in January 2023. You can go to our website wactc.net and click on the “practical nursing program” tab at the top of the page, to access applications and many other documents and instructions about our current programs. We look forward to helping you achieve your dreams!
