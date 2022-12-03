In August, Western Area Career and Technology Center hired a new practical nursing program administrator, Faith Morelli. Morelli has been a nurse, instructor and administrator in many nursing programs both in the United States and Jamaica. In the short time she has been in charge of this program, she has implemented several changes, including simulation labs, an online learning platform, access to eBooks, and instructor-led study sessions for the students. Faith has also taken steps to reinstate the certified nurse aid program as we continue to see an increased need for healthcare professionals.

Nationwide, the need for medical professionals is on the rise. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job opportunities for licensed practical nurses specifically are expected to grow 9% in the next decade, and the need for CNAs is expected to grow 11%. If you have ever considered working in the health field, this is the ideal time to begin your training. Our programs offer tuition assistance, scholarship opportunities, diversified clinical experiences and a simulation laboratory.

