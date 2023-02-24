Parking: Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 N. Jefferson Ave. Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
Please remember: The drop box for returned items is located on Murdock Street. There is also a drop box located inside the parking lot.
Patrons can browse the adult, children and young adult collections on the first floor. Patrons can also use computers as well as copy and fax documents. Please visit the website for prices regarding printing and faxing services.
Computers and study rooms are first come, first served. Computers are limited to one hour per patron.
Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Save the date
Book and Wine Festival: The library is coordinating with a local publishing house to bring attention to the works of local authors. More information about this event will be available on the website and Facebook in the coming months as staff works to finalize details. April 22.
Summer Reading Programs: This year’s summer reading theme is “All Together Now.” The community is invited to join in our popular summer programming. Parents, mark your calendars for the summer reading camp! Campers will enjoy stories, crafts, games, experiments, movies and more each week. Children who have completed kindergarten through fourth grade are welcome to register. Registration will open in early April. The all-ages summer reading challenge will open in June 2023. All you need is a WAGGIN library card to participate. More information about both events will be available on the website and Facebook in the coming months as staff works to finalize details.
Children’s Programming – Toddlers and Preschoolers
Note: For the full weekly children’s programming schedule for toddlers and preschoolers, check the event calendar at franksarrislibrary.org.
Sensory Storytime: This monthly storytime is specially designed to help children with sensory and/or attention issues (and their families) feel comfortable. All are welcome, regardless of their ability to sit still or not interrupt. The goal at FSPL is for everyone to be able to participate in storytime. Every second Saturday. 10 a.m.
Mondays
Yoga Storytime: Stretch and center at this special yoga session for kids and their grownups, using stories and child-friendly concepts to guide toddlers through a simple yoga routine. Learning yoga can help kids and adults build concentration and focus, learn to manage stress, and develop body awareness. 10:15 a.m.
All-Ages Storytime: All are welcome to this session of stories, songs, crafts and games! 11 a.m.
Tuesdays
Toddler Tales: Exploring diverse themes, toddlers will engage in songs, stories, and activities in a fun, educational environment. Ages 2-4. 10:15 a.m.
Jr. Engineers: Children will explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) through stories and hands-on projects at this storytime. Ages 3-5. 11 a.m.
Wednesdays
Wiggles and Giggles: This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5. 10:15 a.m.
Little Picassos: Inspire your child’s imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make-and-take creation. Ages 2-5. 11 a.m.
Thursdays
School Readiness StoryPlay: Your child will enjoy songs, stories and games as they develop important school readiness skills such as listening during stories, early literacy skills and following directions. Ages 4-6. Morning session: 10:15 a.m.; Afternoon session: 1 p.m.
Upcoming Programs
Adult Programming
FSPL Book Club: March’s book will be “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach. April’s book will be “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn. May’s book will be “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks” by Patrick Radden Keefe. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. 1st Floor-Athena Sarris Programming Room. March 8, April 12 and May 10, at 1 p.m.
Children’s Programming –
School-Age Children
Lego Club: Are you a fan of Legos? Do you want to show off your building skills? Come to the library and join other builders! Legos will be provided to use during Lego Club. Completed pieces may even be chosen to be displayed at the library! No registration is necessary. Sponsored by the FSPL Teen Advisory Board. Ages 6+. March 13, March 27, April 10, April 24, May 8 and May 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Read with a Therapy Dog: Have a reluctant reader? A child with a penchant for puppies? Come to the library once a month for the opportunity to read to a therapy dog. This program is a great motivator for reluctant readers and a treat for those that love dogs. Ages 5+. March 14, April 11 and May 9, 5–6:30 p.m.
Teen Programming
Teen Advisory Board: The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit community members. Students in grades 7-12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about TAB may be directed to Adam Russell at arussell@franksarrislibrary.org. March 6, April 3 and May 1, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.
Online Resources
Hoopla
Hoopla is a one-stop shop for your streaming digital media needs. This platform includes comics, music, TV series, movies, audiobooks and eBooks in all genres and age groups. All checked items automatically return themselves, so there are never any late fees. Ask the circulation desk staff or locate Hoopla under “resources” at franksarrislibrary.org.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! You can access these free continuing educational courses anywhere, anytime, through a Wi-Fi connection. Over 600 online courses are available 24/7. New users are asked to enter their library barcode number to get started. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
Libby: eBooks and now magazines!
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Libby and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7!
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.
