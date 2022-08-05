Parking: Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 North Jefferson Ave. Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
We are open for in-person services but please remember:
- The dropbox for returned items has moved. It is now located on Murdock Street.
- Patrons can browse our adult, children and young adult collections on the first floor. Patrons can also use our computers as well as copy and fax documents. Please visit our website for our prices regarding services like printing and faxing.
- Computers and study rooms are first-come, first-serve. Computers are limited to one hour per patron. Study rooms are limited to two hours per patron, and occupancy, at this time, is one person/room. We ask that all patrons please be mindful of others when using either a computer or a study room.
Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
End of Summer Blast: Join us in the outdoor learning garden as we celebrate the end of our 2022 summer reading program with games and activities! Aug. 13, 1-3 p.m.
Upcoming Frank Sarris Public Library Programs
Adult Programming
FSPL Book Club: The August book will be "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand. The September book will be "The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women Who Helped Win World War II" by Denise Kiernan. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. First Floor Athena Sarris programming room, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.
Yarn & Yammer: Welcome fiber artists! Looking to get out and stitch with others? Bring your current work in progress to the Frank Sarris Public Library to knit, crochet, embroider or sew with other fiber friends. New to fiber art but still want to join? A limited supply of yarn and needles will be available to learn how to knit. This program is free, and no registration is required. Wednesdays, Aug. 3 and 24 and Sept. 7 and 21, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Children's Programming
Note: Our children's programming will restart the week of Sept. 12. For more information, go to our online event calendar at franksarrislibrary.org.
Lego Club: Are you a fan of Legos? Do you want to show off your building skills? Come to the library and join other builders! Legos will be provided to use during Lego Club. Completed pieces may even be chosen to be displayed at the library! No registration is necessary. Sponsored by the FSPL Teen Advisory Board. Ages 6+. Mondays, Aug. 8 and 22 and Sept. 19 and 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Read with a Therapy Dog: Have a reluctant reader? A child with a penchant for puppies? Come to the library once a month for the opportunity to read to a therapy dog. This program is a great motivator for reluctant readers and a treat for those that love dogs. Our therapy dog has been trained by Therapy Dogs International and is looking forward to all the stories patrons will read to them this summer. Tuesdays, Aug. 9, 5-6:45 p.m.; Sept. 12 and 27, 5-6:30 p.m.
Teen Programming
Teen Advisory Board: The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit community members. Students in grades 7 -12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about TAB may be directed to Dana Bell at dbell@franksarrislibrary.org. Aug. 8 and Sept. 12, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.
Online Resources
Hoopla
Hoopla is a one-stop shop for your streaming digital media needs. Collections included in this platform are comics, music, TV series, movies, audiobooks and eBooks in all genres and age groups. All checked items automatically return themselves, so there are never any late fees. Ask our circulation desk staff or locate Hoopla under "Resources" at franksarrislibrary.org.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing educational courses anywhere anytime through a Wi-Fi connection. New users are asked to enter their library barcode number to get started. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
Libby eBooks and now magazines!
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Libby and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7!
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.