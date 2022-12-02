Parking: Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 N. Jefferson Ave. A free parking lot is behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street. Visitors may enter the building through our Murdock Street or North Jefferson Avenue entrances.
The library is open for in-person services but please remember:
The drop box for returned items has moved. It is now located on Murdock Street.
Patrons can browse the adult, children and young adult collections on the first floor. Patrons can also use computers as well as copy and fax documents. Please visit the website for our prices regarding printing and faxing services.
Computers and study rooms are first come, first serve. Computers are limited to one hour per patron.
Check franksarrislibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Children’s Programming –
Toddlers and Preschoolers
Note: For the full weekly children’s programming schedule for toddlers and preschoolers, please visit our event calendar at franksarrislibrary.org.
Sensory Storytime – This monthly storytime is specially designed to help children with sensory and/or attention issues (and their families) feel comfortable. All are welcome, regardless of their ability to sit still or not interrupt. The goal at FSPL is for everyone to be able to participate in storytime. Every second Saturday at 10 a.m.
Mondays
Yoga Storytime – Stretch and center at this special yoga session for kids (and their grownups). Stories and child-friendly concepts are used to guide toddlers on up through a simple yoga routine. Learning yoga can help kids (and grownups) build concentration and focus, learn to manage stress, and develop body awareness. 10:15 a.m.
All-Ages Storytime – All are welcome to this session of stories, songs, crafts and games! 11 a.m.
Tuesdays
Toddler Tales – Exploring diverse themes, toddlers will engage in songs, stories and activities in a fun, educational environment. Ages 2-4. 10:15 a.m.
Jr. Engineers – At this storytime, children will explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) through stories and hands-on projects. Ages 3-5. 11 a.m.
Wednesdays
Wiggles and Giggles – This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5. 10:15 a.m.
Little Picassos – Inspire your child’s imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make-and-take creation. Ages 2-5. 11 a.m.
Thursdays
School Readiness StoryPlay – Your child will enjoy songs, stories and games as they develop essential school readiness skills such as listening during stories, early literacy skills and following directions. Ages 4-6. Morning session: 10:15 a.m.; Afternoon session: 1:30 p.m.
Preschool Storytime – At this storytime, children have a chance to practice kindergarten readiness skills like listening during stories, making predictions and following directions for crafts and other activities. Ages 3.5-5. 11 a.m.
Adult Programming
FSPL Book Club –The December book will be “The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. There will be no meeting in January 2023. First Floor-Athena Sarris Programming Room. Dec. 14, 1 p.m.
Yarn and Yammer - Welcome fiber artists! Looking to get out and stitch with others? Bring your current work in progress to the Frank Sarris Public Library to knit, crochet, embroider or sew with other fiber friends. New to fiber art but still want to join? A limited supply of yarn and needles will be available to learn how to knit. This program is free, and no registration is required. Dec. 7 and 21, Jan. 4 and 18, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
School-Age Children
Family Board Game Night – Sponsored by our Teen Advisory Board, this monthly event provides board games for patrons to try out. Play as a family, meet other board game enthusiasts and play with new friends. Games will range in age from preschool ability to adult. All Ages. Dec. 20 and Jan. 17, 5:30 p.m.
Lego Club - Are you a fan of Legos? Do you want to show off your building skills? Come to the library and join other builders! Legos will be provided to use during Lego Club. Completed pieces may even be chosen to be displayed at the library! No registration is necessary. Sponsored by the FSPL Teen Advisory Board. Ages 6+. Dec. 12 and 26 and Jan. 1 and 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Read with a Therapy Dog - Have a reluctant reader? A child with a penchant for puppies? Come to the library once a month for the opportunity to read to a therapy dog. This program is an excellent motivator for reluctant readers and a treat for those that love dogs. Our therapy dog has been trained by Therapy Dogs International and is looking forward to all the stories patrons will read to them this summer. Ages 5+. Dec. 13 and Jan. 10, 5–6:30 p.m.
Teen Programming
Teen Advisory Board – The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit community members. Students in grades 7-12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about TAB may be directed to Adam Russell at arussell@franksarrislibrary.org. Dec. 5 and Jan. 9, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.
Online Resources
Hoopla
Hoopla is a one-stop shop for your streaming digital media needs. This platform includes comics, music, TV series, movies, audiobooks and eBooks in all genres and age groups. All checked items automatically return themselves, so there are never any late fees. Ask our circulation desk staff or locate Hoopla under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing educational courses anywhere, anytime, through a Wi-Fi connection. New users are asked to enter their library barcode number to get started. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
Libby eBooks and magazines
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook, or tablet to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Libby and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7!
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.
