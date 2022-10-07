Parking: Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 North Jefferson Ave. The entrance and parking lot is behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
We are open for in-person services but please remember:
Our drop box for returned items has moved. It is now located on Murdock Street.
Patrons can browse our Adult, Children and Young Adult collections on the first floor. Patrons can also use our computers as well as copy and fax documents. Please visit our website for our prices regarding printing and faxing services.
Computers and study rooms are first come, first serve. Computers are limited to one hour per patron.
Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Children’s Programming –
Toddlers and Preschoolers
Note: For our full weekly children’s programming schedule for toddlers and preschoolers, please visit our event calendar at franksarrislibrary.org.
Sensory Storytime – This monthly storytime is specially designed to help children with sensory and/or attention issues (and their families) feel comfortable. All are welcome, regardless of their ability to sit still or not interrupt. Our goal at FSPL is for everyone to be able to participate in storytime. Every second Saturday, 10 a.m.
Mondays
Yoga Storytime – Stretch and center at this special yoga session for kids (and their grownups)! We use stories and child-friendly concepts to guide toddlers on up through a simple yoga routine. Learning yoga can help kids (and grownups) build concentration and focus, learn to manage stress, and develop body awareness. 10:15 a.m.
All-Ages Storytime – All are welcome to this session of stories, songs, crafts, and games! 11 a.m.
Tuesdays
Toddler Tales – Exploring diverse themes, toddlers will engage in songs, stories, and activities in a fun, educational environment. Ages 2-4. 10:15 a.m.
Jr. Engineers – At this storytime, children will explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) through stories and hands-on projects. Ages 3-5. 11 a.m.
Wednesdays
Wiggles & Giggles – This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5. 10:15 a.m.
Little Picassos – Inspire your child’s imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make-and-take creation. Ages 2-5. 11 a.m.
Thursdays
School Readiness StoryPlay –Your child will enjoy songs, stories and games as they develop important school readiness skills such as listening during stories, early literacy skills and following directions. Ages 4-6. Morning session: 10:15 a.m.; afternoon session: 1:30 p.m.
Preschool Storytime – At this storytime, children have a chance to practice kindergarten readiness skills like listening during stories, making predictions, and following directions for crafts and other activities. Ages 3.5-5. 11 a.m.
Adult Programming
FSPL Book Club –The October book will be “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix. The November book will be “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last Chance Journey across America” by Elizabeth Letts. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. First Floor-Athena Sarris Programming Room. Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9, 1 p.m.
Yarn & Yammer – Welcome fiber artists! Looking to get out and stitch with others? Bring your current work in progress to the Frank Sarris Public Library to knit, crochet, embroider, or sew with other fiber friends. New to fiber art but still want to join? A limited supply of yarn and needles will be available to learn how to knit. This program is free and no registration is required. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
”La Danza” Author Event – Join us during this after-hours event as author, Anna Harsh, discusses her book, “La Danza: Conflict, Passion, and Healing.” Harsh, an award-winning dancer/choreographer and artistic director of Allegro Dance Company, focuses on preserving authentic dances from Italy. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Thursday, Oct. 27, event starts at 7 p.m.
Children’s Programming – School Age Children
Family Board Game Night – Sponsored by our Teen Advisory Board, this monthly event provides board games for patrons to try out. Play as a family or meet other board game enthusiasts and play with new friends. Games will range in age from preschool ability to adult. All Ages. Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m.
Lego Club – Are you a fan of Legos? Do you want to show off your building skills? Come to the library and join other builders! Legos will be provided to use during Lego Club. Completed pieces may even be chosen to be displayed at the library! No registration is necessary. Sponsored by the FSPL Teen Advisory Board. Ages 6+. Monday, Oct. 10 and 24 and Nov. 14 and 28, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Read with a Therapy Dog – Have a reluctant reader? A child with a penchant for puppies? Come to the library once a month for the opportunity to read to a therapy dog. This program is a great motivator for reluctant readers and a treat for those that love dogs. Our therapy dog has been trained by Therapy Dogs International and is looking forward to all the stories patrons will read to them this summer. Ages 5+. Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Nov. 8, 5 – 6:30 p.m.
Halloween Trick or Treat Event – Dress in your spookiest costume and come to Frank Sarris Public Library for this family-friendly, after-hours event! Saturday, Oct. 29, 6–8 p.m.
Teen Programming
Teen Advisory Board – The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit members of the community. Students in grades 7 -12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about TAB may be directed to Dana Bell at dbell@franksarrislibrary.org. Oct. 3 and Nov. 7, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.
Online Resources
Hoopla
Hoopla is a one-stop shop for your streaming digital media needs. Collections included in this platform are comics, music, TV series, movies, audiobooks and eBooks in all genres and age groups. All checked items automatically return themselves, so there are never any late fees. Ask our circulation desk staff or locate Hoopla under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing educational courses anywhere, anytime, through a Wi-Fi connection. New users are asked to enter their library barcode number to get started. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
Libby: eBooks and now magazines!
Use your Computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Libby and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7!

