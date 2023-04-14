Save the date
Reading Between the Wines
This free event features fiction and nonfiction authors who have worked with Aurora Corialis Publishing as well as wines from Silver Mark Cellars. Books and wine are available to purchase from the vendors. This event is open to the public and will be hosted in the second-floor atrium. April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer Reading Programs
This year’s Summer Reading theme is All Together Now, and we invite the community to join us in our popular summer programming. Parents, registration is now open for our Summer Reading Camp! The cost is $15 per week per child. Campers will enjoy stories, crafts, games, experiments, movies and more each week. Children who have completed kindergarten through fourth grade are welcome to register. Both registration paperwork and payment are due at the time of sign-up. Our all-ages Summer Reading Challenge will open in June 2023. Patrons will receive a raffle ticket for each item checked out at our circulation desk. Tickets can be entered in one of several drawings for fantastic prizes. Winners will be announced in August 2023, so there are plenty of chances to win.
Children’s Programming
Toddlers and Preschoolers
Note: For our full weekly children’s programming schedule for toddlers and preschoolers, please visit our event calendar at franksarrislibrary.org.
Tuesdays
Toddler Tales – Exploring diverse themes, toddlers will engage in songs, stories, and activities in a fun, educational environment. Ages 2-4. 10:15 a.m.
Jr. Engineers – At this storytime, children will explore STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) through stories and hands-on projects. Ages 3-5. 11:00 a.m.
Wednesdays
Wiggles & Giggles – This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5. 10:15 a.m.
Little Picassos – Inspire your child’s imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make-and-take creation. Ages 2-5. 11:00 a.m.
Thursdays
School Readiness StoryPlay –Your child will enjoy songs, stories and games as they develop important school readiness skills such as listening during stories, early literacy skills and following directions. Ages 4-6. Morning session: 10:15 a.m.; Afternoon session: 1:00 p.m.
Adult Programming
FSPL Book Club
May’s book will be “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks” by Patrick Radden Keefe. June’s book will be “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. Second Floor Athena Sarris Programming Room. May 10 and June 16 at 1:00 p.m.
Children’s Programming
School-Age Children
Lego Club – Are you a fan of Legos? Do you want to show off your building skills? Come to the library and join other builders! Legos will be provided to use during Lego Club. Completed pieces may even be chosen to be displayed at the library! No registration is necessary. Sponsored by the FSPL Teen Advisory Board. Ages 6+. April 25, May 9, May 23, June 13 and June 27 from 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Read with a Therapy Dog – Have a reluctant reader? A child with a penchant for puppies? Come to the library once a month to read to a therapy dog. This program is a great motivator for reluctant readers and a treat for those that love dogs. Ages 5+. May 9 and June 13 from 5–6:30 p.m.
