Parking: Frank Sarris Public Library is located at 35 North Jefferson Ave. Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
We are open for in-person services but please remember:
The dropbox for returned items has moved. It is now located on Murdock Street.
Patrons can browse our adult, children and young adult collections on the first floor. Patrons can also use our computers as well as copy and fax documents. Please visit our website for our prices regarding services like printing and faxing.
Computers and study rooms are first-come, first-serve. Computers are limited to one hour per patron. Study rooms are limited to two hours per patron, and occupancy, at this time, is one person/room. We ask that all patrons please be mindful of others when using either a computer or a study room.
Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
Summer Reading Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities
Summer Reading Kick-Off! – There are oceans of possibilities for all ages at the library this summer! Come to Summer Reading Kick-Off on June 4 from noon to 4 p.m. for a full day of fun activities. Read with Disney characters, create polymer fish with a local artist, explore manatees and why they matter with speaker Daniel Caron and attend storytime with local author Uncle Dave Howard. Signups for both our summer reading challenge and summer reading camp will also be available. All activities are free; however, storytime requires registration as there is a craft, and supplies are limited. Please contact the library for more information and to register. June 4, Noon-4 p.m. (All ages)
Summer Reading Challenge – From June 6 – Aug. 6, every item (books, DVDs, Playaways, Wonderbooks) you check out is another chance to win awesome prizes at Frank Sarris Public Library! Register at the Circulation Desk to participate. Don’t have a card? No problem. Our staff can help you sign up for a WAGGIN library card. June 6-Aug. 6 (All Ages)
Summer Reading Camp Registration – Are you looking for a fun way to spend your summer mornings? It’s not too late to sign up for Summer Reading Camp and explore oceans of possibilities! For five weeks starting July 11, we will explore different water-related themes through stories, crafts, games, experiments, movies and many more activities. We will also welcome guest presenters each week, including ones from the National Aviary, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, and the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. The camp will be held at the library and run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Children who have completed kindergarten through fourth grade are welcome to register. A registration form and a $15/week payment are required to hold your child’s spot at camp. Mailed registrations will not be accepted.
Upcoming Frank Sarris Public Library Programs
Adult Programming
FSPL Book Club – The June book will be “Family Reunion” by Nancy Thayer. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. First floor Athena Sarris Programming Room. June 8, 1 p.m.
FSPL Book Club – The July book will be “Queen Bee” by Dorothea Benton Frank. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk. First floor Athena Sarris Programming Room. July 13, 1 p.m.
Yarn & Yammer – Welcome fiber artists! Looking to get out and stitch with others? Bring your current work in progress to the Frank Sarris Public Library to knit, crochet, embroider or sew with other fiber friends. New to fiber art but still want to join? A limited supply of yarn and needles will be available to learn how to knit. This program is free, and no registration is required. June 8 and 22 and July 6 and 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Children’s Programming
Lego Club – Are you a fan of Legos? Do you want to show off your building skills? Come to the library and join other builders! Legos will be provided to use during Lego club. Completed pieces may even be chosen to be displayed at the library! No registration is necessary. Sponsored by the FSPL Teen Advisory Board. Ages 6 and up. June 13 and 27, July 18 and 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Family Story Time – Families will enjoy songs, stories, and crafts together. All ages. Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m.
Wiggles & Giggles – This program focuses on movement while introducing new vocabulary. Children also develop their gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills during each session. Ages 2-5. Wednesdays, 11:00 a.m.
Teen Programming
Teen Advisory Board – The TAB meets monthly to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit members of the community. Students in grades 7 -12 are welcome to join this volunteer group. Questions about TAB may be directed to Dana Bell at dbell@franksarrislibrary.org. June 6 and July 11, 5:30–6:45 p.m.
Online Resources
Hoopla
Hoopla is a one-stop shop for your streaming digital media needs. Collections included in this platform are comics, music, TV, movies, audiobooks and eBooks in all genres and age groups. All checked items automatically return themselves, so there are never any late fees. Ask our circulation desk staff or locate Hoopla under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing educational courses anywhere anytime through a Wi-Fi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering your Frank Sarris Public
Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
Libby: eBooks and now magazines!
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook, or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more using Libby and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7!
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.